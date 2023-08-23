Bulgaria: Increased Security Measures in Sofia Tomorrow due to Football Match and a pro-Ukraine March

A football match and a march in support of Ukraine require increased security measures in Sofia, the Ministry of the Interior reports.

On Thursday, a football match from the "Conference League" tournament between the teams of PFC "Levski" and FC "Eintracht Frankfurt" will be held on the territory of the capital. The match starts at 20:00 p.m. at the "Vasil Levski" National Stadium.

The organizer has taken strict measures to prevent the entry of visitors who have been banned from attending sports events. Minors will be allowed on the stadium territory only with an adult companion and a pre-filled declaration, which can also be downloaded from the Internet. "Levski" fans will be admitted at the open entrances of sectors A, B, V, and part of G, and those of FC Eintracht Frankfurt through entrances 23 and 24 of sector G and entrance 25 of sector A.

The uniformed officers will ensure that spectators who are visibly intoxicated are not admitted, as well as for the carrying of prohibited items and belongings /firearms, pyrotechnic articles, knives, batons, boxes, bottles, including perfumes and umbrellas/. A private security company is responsible for the security of the sports meeting for the home team, and for the visiting team - the Sofia police, whose task is to monitor the preservation of order on the territory of the stadium during the meeting. In order to avoid overcrowding, authorities invite spectators to take advantage of the earlier opening of the stadium entrances at 18.00 p.m.

Before, during and after the football match, the police officers will monitor the preservation of public order and the prevention of crimes on the territory of the city.

Tomorrow is also the celebration of the Independence Day of Ukraine. In this regard, from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., a charity initiative is planned in the City Garden, the facade of the "Ivan Vazov" National Theater will be lit up in the colors of the national flags of Ukraine and Bulgaria, and a concert will be performed.

In the evening, from 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., a march is planned from the area of the "Vazrazhdane" square along "Al. Stamboliyski", square "St. Nedelya" church, "Saborna" street next to the City Garden.

Before, during and after the mentioned events, the police officers will monitor the preservation of public order and the prevention of crimes and violations on the territory of the city.

In connection with the upcoming events in the afternoon, it is possible that there will be a temporary traffic jam in the central part of the city. Sofia police recommends that drivers use detours.

