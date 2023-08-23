Bulgarian Firefighters will Help with the Fires in Greece - 200 Reports of Fires in Bulgaria in the Last 24 hours

Bulgarian firefighters are leaving for Greece today to help deal with the raging large forest fires. Bulgarian firefighters are expected to assist the Greek ground firefighting teams in the area of Alexandropoulis.

The ground firefighting module and vehicles are scheduled to depart around 4 p.m. The unit consists of 5 fire trucks, 2 vans, an operational vehicle and 36 firefighters from Kyustendil, Blagoevgrad, Gabrovo, Shumen and Sofia.

The fires in Greece are continuing today. Last night, a new fire broke out - on the island of Samothrace.

In the last 24 hours: 200 reports of fires in Bulgaria

200 reports of fires in Bulgaria were received in the last 24 hours. 140 of them are for forest and field areas. This was stated in an interview with BGNES by Chief Inspector Alexander Damyanov, Head of the Public Awareness Sector.

"Over the past few days, we have had several large fires in the regions of Burgas, Stara Zagora and Haskovo, which have been extinguished. But that shouldn't put us at ease as temperatures remain high. At the moment, a red code for fire danger is in effect in the south-eastern part of the country, for the most part - an orange code, so the risk of fire remains high", said Damyanov.

Since the beginning of the year, there have been 30,000 reports of fires. He urged citizens, if they notice any of the signs of fire, fire, smoke, smell of burning, to assess the situation. "If they feel threatened, they need to leave the field in the direction against the wind. Last but not least, they should call 112, so that we can react promptly and prevent the spread of such large fires," Damyanov also commented.

He explained that most of the fires are caused by humans. "More than 90% are human-caused - either as a result of carelessness in handling open fire or technical malfunction in forestry and agricultural areas. We are urging people to follow fire safety rules, especially today and over the next few days when temperatures are high. There is a rule of 30, 30, 30. When the air temperature is 30 degrees or more, the humidity is below 30% and the wind speed is 30 km/h or more, the spread of fires becomes uncontrollable," added the chief inspector.

