Bulgaria’s Interior Minister announced that the Chief Secretary was Responsible for the Death of Six Officers

"The Chief Secretary of the Ministry of Internal Affairs is responsible for the lack of organization and control over activities in the Ministry of Internal Affairs, which is directly related to the death of six employees in the performance of their duties". This was stated by the Minister of the Interior Kalin Stoyanov on the occasion of the requested resignation of Petar Todorov. He added that he would not elaborate, and the cases in question are widely known. Todorov and his deputy, Stanimir Stanev, resigned on November 22, 2022, and the occasion was another incident in which a police officer was seriously injured and subsequently died, during an attempt to detain migrants, but President Rumen Radev did not accept the resignation.

The request for resignation became a cause of tension between the government and Radev, who must sign the decision to release Todorov. He was appointed by the president on August 5, 2021, on the proposal of the cabinet with Prime Minister Stefan Yanev, in which Boyko Rashkov was the interior minister.

The press center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs announced earlier today that the Minister of Internal Affairs has already submitted a proposal to the President to issue a Decree to terminate the powers of the Chief Secretary. His removal was requested last Friday by Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov, after a meeting on the increasing number of serious crimes, including the shooting of Alexei Petrov. The new Chief Secretary of the Ministry of Internal Affairs will be proposed after Radev signs the decree for the removal of Todorov.

Stoyanov added that in the period from 2021 to May 31, 2023, as a result of lack of control and adequate actions on the part of the Chief Secretary, there was a significant increase in crimes against persons, both intentional and unintentional murders with particular cruelty, carried out in domestic scandals or domestic violence against women. He gave an example of the murder of psychologist Ivan Vladimirov in Sofia in February this year, committed by a former employee of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

"What is characteristic here is that before the crime was committed, the victim's mother repeatedly reported to the Ministry of Internal Affairs about threats of murder and physical violence addressed to the family, which were not given the necessary attention," said Stoyanov.

Another argument for Todorov's replacement is the case of Angel Hristov from the so-called Galevi Brothers: "A person declared a nationwide wanted man, also wanted by Interpol, died on the territory of the Republic of Bulgaria."

As another omission, Stoyanov reported the work on the case of Dimitar Malinov, who was killed in Tsalapitsa.

"Although it was already known on the day of the disappearance that Malinov was wanted by the perpetrator of the crime, the Stamboliyski Police Department officials did not take any action to establish the whereabouts of Rangel Bizyurev and limited themselves only to the formal announcement of the missing person as a nationwide search As a result of this inaction, the perpetrator of the murder was allowed to leave the country via Sofia Airport with a flight to Germany," Stoyanov said. "The mentioned cases show that there are serious gaps in the activities of the chief secretary of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, which is a reason for terminating his powers," the interior minister summarized.

