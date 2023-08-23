Bulgaria: Van with Migrants Crashed after a Chase with Police

Another incident with migrants after a chase with the police. The van they were traveling in crashed into a sign on the "Trakia" highway near Tsalapitsa. Around 4 a.m., a patrol signaled the driver to stop. He did not obey, tried to escape, but after 6 kilometers he crashed.

27 people were found in the car, who said they were from Afghanistan. The driver is a Bulgarian citizen with a criminal record. He and three of the foreigners were taken to hospital for examination.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg