Bulgaria: Van with Migrants Crashed after a Chase with Police

August 23, 2023, Wednesday
Another incident with migrants after a chase with the police. The van they were traveling in crashed into a sign on the "Trakia" highway near Tsalapitsa. Around 4 a.m., a patrol signaled the driver to stop. He did not obey, tried to escape, but after 6 kilometers he crashed.

27 people were found in the car, who said they were from Afghanistan. The driver is a Bulgarian citizen with a criminal record. He and three of the foreigners were taken to hospital for examination.

