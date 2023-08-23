Bulgaria: “Danube Bridge” near Ruse was Closed because of a Damaged Railing

A truck with Turkish registration crashed on the Danube bridge near Ruse early this morning.

The truck was traveling at an excessive speed, which caused a defect in one of the joints on the bridge. This is how the tank was punctured and torn off from the car and fuel was spilled. During the accident, the truck completely blocked traffic in both directions - both towards Romania and Bulgaria.

The vehicle is to be towed, and the bridge should be open to traffic within an hour. Specialized equipment is currently on site to assist in the removal of the truck. At first, only cars will be allowed, and then also heavy trucks. The movement will be carried out only in one lane - in the direction of Romania, as restoration works will be carried out in the other. The damaged joint is to be repaired, as well as the guardrail. The good news is that there were no casualties or injuries in the crash. The damage is only material, reported the regional administration.

Regional governor Danail Kovachev and his deputy Georgi Georgiev have investigated the causes and consequences of the incident and are in contact with all competent institutions. Both report full coordination and interaction between the Regional Directorate "Border Police", Regional Road Administration, Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Regional Directorate "Automotive Administration" and Regional Directorate "Fire Safety and Protection of the Population". All measures have been taken to stop truck traffic not only in the Ruse region, but also in the Veliko Tarnovo and Stara Zagora regions.

