Multinational Military Exercise "Agile Spirit - 2023" started in Georgia with Bulgarian participation

@Ministry of Defense

On August 21, the multinational tactical exercise "Agile Spirit - 2023" opened in the area of the National Military Training Center "Krtsanisi" in Georgia. More than 3,500 military and civilian employees from 25 countries and military structures are participating in it. Bulgaria is represented by a light infantry platoon from the 61st Stryam Mechanized Brigade - Karlovo.

"Agile Spirit - 2023" includes a computer-aided command and staff exercise with a training staff of a multinational brigade and battalion tactical exercises, which will be held at ranges in Georgia until September 1, 2023. The multinational tactical exercise is planned and conducted by the Command of US ground forces in Europe and Africa, together with the armed forces of Georgia and formations from NATO member and partner countries. The aim is to increase interoperability and improve the operational capabilities of the participating forces during the planning and conduct of operations in a multinational environment, as well as to contribute to the maintenance of a stable and secure environment in the Black Sea region.

The "Agile Spirit" exercises have been held annually since 2011, and since 2015, together with the Georgian and American armed forces, military personnel from various member countries and partner countries of the Alliance, including Bulgaria, have participated in it.

