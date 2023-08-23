Bulgaria: 2000 Children from Ukraine will study in Schools and Kindergartens in Varna region

There are nearly 2,000 children from Ukraine who will study in the kindergartens and schools in the Varna region. This was announced today by the press center of the regional administration in the seaside city after a working meeting between the regional governor Assoc. Andriyana Andreeva and the head of the Regional Department of Education, Dr. Irena Radeva.

The conversation discussed the possibility of establishing a faculty of pedagogy at one of the higher schools in Varna. It would create the conditions for habilitated persons to teach working teachers methods for training in various subjects. At present, despite the need for such specialized training, teachers are forced to prepare in other cities.

There is also a serious responsibility of the Regional Directorate of Education in Varna in connection with the creation of an organization for the reception of nearly 2,000 children and students from Ukraine in the state and municipal kindergartens and schools in the Varna region.

Dr. Radeva informed the leadership of the regional administration of the need for changes in a number of regulations related to the rights and obligations of teachers, students and parents, which are part of the strategic actions of the Ministry of Education and Culture for the development of the education system. The changes will be analyzed by all the heads of the Regional Departments of Education in Bulgaria and the Ministry of Education and Culture at a national meeting. It was specified for BTA that the meeting will be held on September 1 and 2 near Varna.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg