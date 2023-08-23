Weather in Bulgaria: Dangerously Hot all over the country

Today will be mostly sunny. After noon, cumulus clouds will develop and it will rain in some places in the western half of the country. There will be a light to moderate wind from the east-northeast, which will turn from the southeast in most areas by the end of the day.

It will be dangerously hot with maximum temperatures between 33 and 38 degrees Celsius, in Sofia around 33°C.

It will be mostly sunny along the Black Sea. A light to moderate wind will blow from the east-northeast. The maximum temperatures will be from 29 to 32 degrees. The temperature of the sea water is 25°-26°C. The excitement of the sea will be about 2 points.

It will also be sunny in the mountains, with cumulus clouds in the afternoon. It will rain only in isolated places. It will blow to a moderate wind from the east-northeast. The maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters will be around 27°C, at 2000 meters around 20°C.

In the coming days, temperatures will drop slightly. There will also be more areas of afternoon showers on Thursday and Friday, but the chance of rain will diminish over the weekend.

