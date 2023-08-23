The Fires in Greece rage on, including close to the Bulgarian Border

The fires in Greece are continuing. Last night, a new fire broke out - on the island of Samothrace.

The flames in the Greek part of the Rhodopes are heading towards Komotini at this hour, reports the Greek public television ERT. Several villages in the area are being evacuated.

According to preliminary estimates, the fire has burned 380,000 acres.

In the Greek region of Evros, the active fronts causing concern are the one in the city of Alexandroupolis, which has been burning for the fourth day, and the one in Dadia National Park, where 26 burned migrants, including two children, were found yesterday.

A fire broke out shortly before midnight in the northern part of the Greek island of Samothrace, in the area of the village of Therma. The fire is in a forest area and some distance from the settlement.

And the fire that broke out yesterday afternoon in the Athens area continues to be out of control. The fire damaged houses. The fire is currently divided into two dangerous fronts, one moving towards the Ano Liosia neighborhood of Athens and the other extending to a neighboring neighborhood to the north.

The Bulgarian authorities are constantly monitoring the situation with the fires near the border with Bulgaria. The forest authorities in the country have already taken preventive measures to protect the people of the border region and protect the forest territories in Bulgaria.

All services responsible for forest management are ready to take timely action if necessary, the Ministry of Agriculture and Food announced.

Because of the high temperatures, a warning has been issued for an increased risk of new fires, both in northern and southern Greece.

