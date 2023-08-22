Tragedy: 26 Bodies found in a Burnt Forest in Northern Greece

26 charred bodies were found in a burnt forest in the Evros region in northern Greece, the website In.gr reported. Found by the police in the Dadia National Park, they are believed to be illegal migrants.

Residents of the surrounding villages near the fire were evacuated, but those in the forest apparently remained and fell into a fire trap. Residents of neighborhoods in Alexandroupolis are being evacuated.

The European Union is sending emergency aid to Greece by planes and firefighters. Due to severely limited visibility, the highway is closed in both directions from Alexandroupolis to Komotini, BNR correspondent Katya Peeva reported.

Residents of the outer neighborhoods of Alexandroupolis are being evacuated along detour routes. Private yachts and a Coast Guard ship also transport people by sea. Hotel owners report that the tourists left as early as two days ago.

The fire burns everything in its path - houses, cars, restaurants, the volunteers report. Army forces are also on the ground with doctors and military equipment. The fire is being extinguished actively and in the air. People work in very difficult weather conditions with strong wind and temperatures around 40 degrees Celsius.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg