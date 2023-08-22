The Eco-Ministry: There is No Pollution from "Nova Kakhovka" in the Bulgarian part of the Black Sea

There is no pollution in the Bulgarian part of the Black Sea as a result of Russia's destruction of the wall of the Nova Kakhovka dam in Ukraine. This was announced by the Ministry of Environment and Water at a press conference in Varna. The conclusion is based on research by the Institute of Oceanology at the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences.

With it, the entire coast from North to South was searched for exceeding the norms for heavy metals, radionuclides, oil products and pesticides, and no exceedance was detected for any of these indicators. Water quality monitoring continues at three points - near Durankulak, Shabla and Kaliakra. The Minister of Environment and Water, Yulian Popov, commented that this once again proves that the claims of expected pollution are part of the Russian hybrid attacks.

At the press conference from RIOSV - Varna, they announced that from 2019 until the beginning of this summer season, the establishments located in the port area illegally dumped their waste water into the storm drain, which discharged into the sea. This was also the explanation for the appearance of many wet wipes and other contamination in the area of the bathing area after each rain.

This has already been stopped, as the establishments have already connected to domestic sewage. The Municipality of Varna is yet to find out who is responsible for the previous decision and impose sanctions.

Meanwhile, today the restaurant association announced that they are considering suing the non-governmental organization "Active Users" over data from their seawater quality research. According to it, contamination with the bacterium Escherichia coli was found to be above the norm on 7 out of 11 investigated beaches along the Southern Black Sea coast, and in some places the pollution was up to 41 times above the norm. On the occasion of the "Active Users" study, Julian Popov commented that individual cases should not lead to general conclusions. He emphasized that it is not the job of the Ministry of Environment and Water to hide data in order to promote tourism, and added that he has confidence in the inspections on the ground. "Any study of civil organizations should be taken into account," added the minister. However, according to him, the objectivity of the results should be discussed with the relevant institutions that conduct research according to a known and established methodology.

