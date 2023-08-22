Bulgaria: 4 Traffickers and 16 Migrants were Detained in Sofia
A large ring for the trafficking of illegal migrants has been uncovered by the police in Sofia.
According to initial information, four people were arrested who were involved in the organization and logistics surrounding the transport of the migrants and their accommodation.
Three of the detainees brought food to the migrants for a fee, and one was the organizer of the operation, BNR reported.
16 illegals from Afghanistan were also detained. They were discovered in the "Geo Milev" park in Sofia.
A pre-trial proceeding has been initiated.
Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook
Write to us at editors@novinite.com
Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Bulgaria: Bus with Illegal Migrants was caught in Sofia - Some of them are Unconscious
- » A Bulgarian Woman forced her Sister into Prostitution in Germany
- » Bulgaria: The Versions about the Murder of Alexei Petrov - Revenge or Financial Debts
- » Bulgaria: Two Ukrainians helped the Woman who was with Alexei Petrov when he was Shot
- » Bulgarian Police found 80 Illegal Migrants in a Truck on Trakia Highway
- » Bulgarians are being Investigated for Trafficking Illegal Migrants in Croatia