Bulgaria: 4 Traffickers and 16 Migrants were Detained in Sofia

Crime | August 22, 2023, Tuesday // 13:19
A large ring for the trafficking of illegal migrants has been uncovered by the police in Sofia.

According to initial information, four people were arrested who were involved in the organization and logistics surrounding the transport of the migrants and their accommodation.

Three of the detainees brought food to the migrants for a fee, and one was the organizer of the operation, BNR reported.

16 illegals from Afghanistan were also detained. They were discovered in the "Geo Milev" park in Sofia.

A pre-trial proceeding has been initiated.

