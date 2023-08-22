Bulgaria: 4 Traffickers and 16 Migrants were Detained in Sofia

A large ring for the trafficking of illegal migrants has been uncovered by the police in Sofia.

According to initial information, four people were arrested who were involved in the organization and logistics surrounding the transport of the migrants and their accommodation.

Three of the detainees brought food to the migrants for a fee, and one was the organizer of the operation, BNR reported.

16 illegals from Afghanistan were also detained. They were discovered in the "Geo Milev" park in Sofia.

A pre-trial proceeding has been initiated.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg