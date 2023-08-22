The Prime Ministers of Bulgaria and Romania discussed the Schengen accession

The admission of Bulgaria and Romania to Schengen was discussed at a meeting in Athens by Bulgarian Prime Minister Nikolay Denkov and his Romanian colleague Ion-Marcel Ciolacu. The topic is a priority for both governments.

Denkov reminded that the abolition of the borders between Bulgaria and Greece and between Bulgaria and Romania would free up resources for even better protection of the external border of the EU - between Bulgaria and Turkey.

As an argument in favor of Bulgaria's membership in Schengen, Denkov also pointed out that there will be an end to queues of cars at border points between EU member states, which will significantly reduce carbon emissions.

The two prime ministers confirmed their interest in building a new bridge over the Danube, launching a ferry line between Ruse and Giurgiu and speeding up work on the Fast Danube project.

