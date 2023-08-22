The US Embassy in Minsk called on the Americans to leave Belarus Immediately
The United States Embassy in Belarus issued a warning on Monday and urged its citizens to leave Belarus immediately.
A statement noted that Lithuania had previously closed two of its border crossings with Belarus and that Poland and Latvia had indicated they might do the same.
The embassy urged US citizens to leave via one of the Baltic countries or by plane, as "they are not allowed to enter Poland by land from Belarus". In the message, citizens are advised not to go to Russia or Ukraine.
"Do not travel to Belarus due to the Belarusian authorities' continued support for Russia's unprovoked attack on Ukraine, the build-up of Russian military forces in Belarus, arbitrary enforcement of local laws, potential civil unrest, risks of arrest, and the embassy's limited ability to assist US citizens residing or traveling to Belarus," the embassy emphasized.
