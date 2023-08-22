200,000 Dollars is Trump's Bond in the Case of Tampering with Election Results
A judge in the state of Georgia has set bail at 0,000 for former US President Donald Trump in the case of tampering with the results of the 2020 election. The terms of the settlement state that Trump must not engage in acts of intimidation against defendants or witnesses. This also includes posting or sharing posts on social networks.
A bond of 0,000 was imposed on the former president's two campaign proxies. He and the other 18 defendants in the case must also appear before authorities in Georgia by Friday at noon local time (7 p.m. Bulgarian time).
According to CNN, Donald Trump plans to do just that on Thursday by turning himself in at the Fulton County Jail. There, he will go through the standard arrest process of being searched, photographed and fingerprinted before his bond is expected to be posted. The former president himself confirmed with a post on his social network that he plans to appear a day before the deadline.
