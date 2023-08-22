COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 74 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

The new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours are 74, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

1,684 tests were carried out, which means that the proportion of positive results is 4.3 percent.

No patients with confirmed coronavirus infection have died.

To date, 122 people with a diagnosis of COVID-19 are in hospitals, ten of whom are in intensive care units. There are 15 people newly admitted to hospitals.

52 people have been cured in the last 24 hours, and a total of 1,270,314 since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are currently 1,553 active cases.

In the last 24 hours, 17 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 have been administered, and a total of 4,613,494 have been administered since the start of the immunization campaign.

A total of 38,445 people in Bulgaria have lost the battle with the coronavirus out of the confirmed 1,310,312 infected since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

/COVID-19 Unified Information Portal