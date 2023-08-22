Weather in Bulgaria: Extreme Temperatures for Today and Tomorrow

Society » ENVIRONMENT | August 22, 2023, Tuesday // 08:29
Bulgaria: Weather in Bulgaria: Extreme Temperatures for Today and Tomorrow Photo: Stella Ivanova @novinite.com

There is a high risk of fires occurring in most of the country in the coming days. The reason is the dry and hot weather, combined with the unrelenting wind, which makes it difficult to control them.

A dangerously hot weather warning is in effect for most of Bulgaria today and tomorrow. The maximum temperatures today will be between 35°C and 38°C, in Sofia – around 33°C. It will be sunny and less windy with a weak, in Eastern Bulgaria - moderate wind from the east-northeast.

It will be sunny and hot along the Black Sea as well, with maximum temperatures between 30°C and 33°C. The wind will be light to moderate, with a direction from the east-northeast. The wave of the sea will be weak, and the temperature of the sea water is 25°-26°C.

Good conditions for hiking in the mountains - moderate wind and little chance of isolated afternoon showers.

And in the coming days, it will remain without significant change - mostly sunny, with the possibility of isolated afternoon showers.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: hot, dangerous, temperatures, sunny
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria