Weather in Bulgaria: Extreme Temperatures for Today and Tomorrow

There is a high risk of fires occurring in most of the country in the coming days. The reason is the dry and hot weather, combined with the unrelenting wind, which makes it difficult to control them.

A dangerously hot weather warning is in effect for most of Bulgaria today and tomorrow. The maximum temperatures today will be between 35°C and 38°C, in Sofia – around 33°C. It will be sunny and less windy with a weak, in Eastern Bulgaria - moderate wind from the east-northeast.

It will be sunny and hot along the Black Sea as well, with maximum temperatures between 30°C and 33°C. The wind will be light to moderate, with a direction from the east-northeast. The wave of the sea will be weak, and the temperature of the sea water is 25°-26°C.

Good conditions for hiking in the mountains - moderate wind and little chance of isolated afternoon showers.

And in the coming days, it will remain without significant change - mostly sunny, with the possibility of isolated afternoon showers.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology