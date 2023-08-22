Bulgaria's Defense Minister visited Ukraine and noted that 100 APCs could be Delivered to Kyiv this Fall

On August 21, Bulgaria's Defense Minister Todor Tagarev visited Odesa and met with Ukraine's Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov. After the official talks, the two ministers gave a joint press conference. Minister Tagarev expressed gratitude for the warm welcome in Ukraine and emphasized the importance of personal contact for strengthening bilateral cooperation.

In the context of Russian aggression against Ukraine, Minister Tagarev pointed out that the security environment has been greatly altered since the foundations of the European security architecture were attacked in February 2022. Bulgaria supports the legal actions for protection from Russian military actions and the restoration of the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine.

"Russian provocations in the Black Sea hinder free shipping, increase the risk of accidents and escalation of tensions. In these conditions, the close coordination of efforts with our coastal allies Romania and Turkey aims to strengthen our surveillance and situational awareness," he pointed out.

"Our country stands in solidarity with Ukrainian efforts, both on a bilateral basis by providing political, humanitarian and military-technical support, as well as within the framework of its membership in NATO, the EU and the UN. In this regard, the decision taken to move from a two-stage to a one-stage process of joining Ukraine to NATO confirms that its place is in the Euro-Atlantic family", Minister Tagarev assured.

"Bulgaria will continue to provide comprehensive support to Ukraine. Our commitment remains unwavering and is based on our shared values and our centuries-old historical ties," Minister Todor Tagarev said in conclusion.

The Minister of Defense of Ukraine, Oleksii Reznikov, thanked Bulgaria for the assistance provided and expressed concern over Russia's actions in the Black Sea, stressing the strategic importance of the grain deal, as the world's food crisis is also a security crisis.

During his visit to Odesa, the Minister of Defense Todor Tagarev was met by the Consul General of the Republic of Bulgaria Svetoslav Ivanov, held talks with the representatives of the Bulgarian diaspora and donated Bulgarian books to them. Later, he visited a military base of the Ukrainian Navy and laid flowers at the Monument to the fallen sailors in the Russian-Ukrainian war.

"Bulgaria can start the delivery of armored combat equipment to Ukraine as early as this fall". This was stated by Minister Tagarev, quoted by the UNIAN agency. "We are talking about 100 APCs of the Soviet model, which are still in the warehouses of the Bulgarian Ministry of the Interior".

