Starting in the Fall: Drivers in Bulgaria will receive Email or SMS Notifications for Violations

Starting in the fall, drivers will receive email and text messages about violations on the road, said the press center of "We Continue the Change" on social networks.

Legal changes to the Criminal Code were adopted at the end of July this year. The practice of impounding the car was also introduced if the driver was found to have consumed drugs before getting behind the wheel, or had more than 1.2 promille of alcohol in his blood.

"We Continue the Change" (WCC) specify that this measure is in place, as there are currently many violations and sanctions, but the majority of them remain unpaid and undelivered.

Until now, the procedure was more complicated - offenders were obliged to go to the building of Traffic Police and check whether they have fines.

WCC will insist that traffic safety lessons be introduced into the school education system, and they can be combined with awareness of the consequences of drug use, the party's press office also said.

