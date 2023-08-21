Starting in the Fall: Drivers in Bulgaria will receive Email or SMS Notifications for Violations
Starting in the fall, drivers will receive email and text messages about violations on the road, said the press center of "We Continue the Change" on social networks.
Legal changes to the Criminal Code were adopted at the end of July this year. The practice of impounding the car was also introduced if the driver was found to have consumed drugs before getting behind the wheel, or had more than 1.2 promille of alcohol in his blood.
"We Continue the Change" (WCC) specify that this measure is in place, as there are currently many violations and sanctions, but the majority of them remain unpaid and undelivered.
Until now, the procedure was more complicated - offenders were obliged to go to the building of Traffic Police and check whether they have fines.
WCC will insist that traffic safety lessons be introduced into the school education system, and they can be combined with awareness of the consequences of drug use, the party's press office also said.
Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook
Write to us at editors@novinite.com
Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 74 New Cases in the Last 24 hours
- » Weather in Bulgaria: Extreme Temperatures for Today and Tomorrow
- » Bulgaria: 30 Migrants abandoned in a Bus on Trakia Highway - 8 are in Coma
- » Bulgaria: By 2025, some 80 km of Hemus Highway could be done
- » Bulgaria: State of Emergency in Svilengrad, Sakar Mountain is Burning
- » Earthquake in Romania, also felt in Bulgaria