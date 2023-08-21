Bulgaria: 30 Migrants abandoned in a Bus on Trakia Highway - 8 are in Coma

Eight migrants are in a coma after being abandoned in a bus on the Trakia highway, BNR reported.

A report about the abandoned bus about a kilometer before the "Trajanovi Vrata" tunnel in the direction of Sofia was filed at 9:30 a.m. this morning, stated the Emergency Assistance Center in Sofia.

Five ambulances were dispatched to the scene.

Police found that there were about 30 migrants in the bus. Eight of them are in a serious condition, having fallen into a coma. Three were admitted to the "St. Anna" hospital in Sofia, one in ISUL, one in "Pirogov", and two were taken by ambulance to the Pazardzhik hospital, as it was the nearest medical facility to the scene of the accident.

They were suffocated and dehydrated. Medics on site are examining the remaining migrants.

Earlier today, eight other migrants were injured in an accident between the villages of Chelnik and Pobeda.

All are male, with an apparent age of about 25 years. They have identified themselves as citizens of Syria.

At the moment, they are being examined in the Yambol hospital to clarify their condition.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg