Bulgaria: 30 Migrants abandoned in a Bus on Trakia Highway - 8 are in Coma
Eight migrants are in a coma after being abandoned in a bus on the Trakia highway, BNR reported.
A report about the abandoned bus about a kilometer before the "Trajanovi Vrata" tunnel in the direction of Sofia was filed at 9:30 a.m. this morning, stated the Emergency Assistance Center in Sofia.
Five ambulances were dispatched to the scene.
Police found that there were about 30 migrants in the bus. Eight of them are in a serious condition, having fallen into a coma. Three were admitted to the "St. Anna" hospital in Sofia, one in ISUL, one in "Pirogov", and two were taken by ambulance to the Pazardzhik hospital, as it was the nearest medical facility to the scene of the accident.
They were suffocated and dehydrated. Medics on site are examining the remaining migrants.
Earlier today, eight other migrants were injured in an accident between the villages of Chelnik and Pobeda.
All are male, with an apparent age of about 25 years. They have identified themselves as citizens of Syria.
At the moment, they are being examined in the Yambol hospital to clarify their condition.
Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook
Write to us at editors@novinite.com
Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Bulgaria: State of Emergency in Svilengrad, Sakar Mountain is Burning
- » Earthquake in Romania, also felt in Bulgaria
- » Bulgarian Football Fans Attacked the Soviet Monument in Sofia (VIDEO)
- » Infamous Bulgarian Security Expert and Politician Alexei Petrov was Shot Dead in Sofia (UPDATED)
- » Two Accidents on Trakia - Turkish Truck Driver Killed a Bulgarian, Car with Migrants Crashed on the Highway
- » Bulgaria: A Monument was Erected in memory of the Police Officers who were Killed by a Bus full of Migrants