Day 544 of the Invasion of Ukraine: Erdogan and Putin to meet in September "If they Find Time"

Day 544 of the invasion of Ukraine. Summary of key events in the last 24 hours:

Erdogan and Putin to meet in September "if they find time"

The first deliveries of F-16s from the Netherlands and Denmark to Ukraine are expected around the New Year

Ukraine will be able to use the donated F-16s only on its own territory

Drones fly towards Moscow, saboteurs also set fire to the railway infrastructure in the region

Ukraine says it repelled Russian attacks in Kharkiv Oblast, Kyiv advances in the east

German expert: The war in Ukraine will last at least until 2025

Ukraine is close to a deal with global insurers for coverage for grain ships

Zelensky will attend a dinner with the leaders of the Western Balkans in Greece

The Russian prosecutor's office targeted the country's richest businessman



Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will try to meet his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin face-to-face in September if the two find a suitable time between two forums, "Мilliyet" quoted him as saying.

According to the Turkish leader, a similar conversation is possible between the G-20 meeting in India (September 9-10) and the UN General Assembly (leadership participation this year begins on September 19).

"If we find an opportunity in this tense situation, we will meet and talk with Putin face to face," he explained. Earlier, "AHABER" spoke of a meeting between the two in early September, without it being known whether it would take place in Russia or Turkey.

The two are expected to discuss the deal for the supply of grain from Ukraine's Black Sea ports, which was brokered by Turkey and from which Russia withdrew a month ago. Last week, the German "Bild" wrote about the possibility of a new deal with the participation of Turkey and Qatar.

Erdogan insists, according to "Мilliyet", that he can change Putin's attitude towards the deal. Moscow's decision, which it linked to the inclusion of its Rosselkhozbank in SWIFT and several other conditions, led to increased tensions in the Black Sea and an incident with a Turkish court, to which Ankara reacted days late.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will also be sent to Moscow soon.

The first deliveries of F-16 fighter jets from the Netherlands and Denmark to Ukraine are expected around the New Year, announced the prime ministers of the two countries, who were visited by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. This is the first real F-16 pledge for Kyiv's armed forces and it comes days after the United States gave the go-ahead for delivery of the fighters. The Netherlands and Denmark can afford donations because their air forces are transitioning to the newer F-35 fighter jets.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi said the decision was historic and said the planes would help bolster Ukraine's air defenses and aid its counteroffensive against Russia's invasion. Denmark will deliver a total of 19 planes, with the first six to be sent to Ukraine around the New Year, followed by eight more in 2024 and five next year, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said.

"We know that your freedom is our freedom. We also know that you need more weapons," Frederiksen said during a joint press conference with Zelensky at Skrydstrup Air Base in Denmark.

The Netherlands has a total of 42 F-16s but has not yet decided whether all of them will be donated, Prime Minister Mark Rutte said earlier yesterday when Zelenskiy visited his country. Rutte added that it is key to the delivery of the F-16 that the pilots are well-trained and the infrastructure is prepared. Danish Prime Minister Frederiksen announced that over 70 Ukrainian military personnel have arrived in Denmark for training. Representatives of the 11-nation coalition said the training would take place in Denmark and Romania.

Earlier, Ukraine's Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov announced that training for Ukrainian pilots has already begun, but it will take at least six months. Engineers and mechanics are also involved in the training.

Two Ukrainian drones were destroyed in the Moscow region, Russian officials said. Flights were briefly suspended at two of the capital's airports due to security concerns. The head of Zelensky's office, Andriy Yermak, commented on the Ukrainian president's visits to the Netherlands and Denmark.

"Excellent results have been achieved, which are the fruit of many months of work", said Andriy Yermak, head of the office of the Ukrainian president, in connection with Volodymyr Zelensky's visits to the Netherlands and Denmark yesterday. On Telegram, Yermak pointed out that Ukraine will get modern aviation. "Our pilots will fly F-16s, our skies will become more protected, we will push the Russians out of our airspace," said the head of the presidential office.

Ukraine can only use the donated fighters on its own territory, Danish Defense Minister Jakob Ellemann-Jensen said. Yesterday, the Netherlands and Denmark announced that they would provide F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine, with the first six to be sent around the New Year.

Drones fly towards Moscow, saboteurs also set fire to the railway infrastructure in the region

Unmanned aerial vehicles have been shot down in the Moscow region, the airports in Vnukovo and Domodedovo have restricted the reception of aircraft, reported the Russian news agency TASS. At the same time, due to sabotage in the railway infrastructure in the Moscow region, trains in the region are also running with a disrupted schedule.

According to the information official of Russia, at 8:16 a.m. this morning, another drone was detected over the territory of the Istrina region of the Moscow Oblast, which was destroyed. The information comes from the Ministry of Defense, which a little earlier announced that another drone had fallen in the Ruza region of the Moscow Oblast. The drone was jammed with electronic warfare equipment.

Vnukovo and Domodedovo airports of the Moscow aviation hub have introduced restrictions on the reception and departure of aircraft. In order to ensure safety, from 6:25 this morning, an hour of the flights were redirected to other airports, the press service of "Vnukovo" announced, and a minute later, temporary restrictions were introduced for the reception and departure of machines.

At least one flight was canceled on the morning of August 21 and at Sheremetyevo Airport - a flight from Yekaterinburg on its way to Moscow was diverted to land in Kazan. The pilot informed the passengers that "all Moscow airports are closed". Vnukovo and Domodedovo resumed their work at 8:40 a.m. in the morning.

"Rail partisans", as they call people in Russia and Belarus, who carry out sabotage against the railway infrastructure, damaged a relay cabinet at the Solnechnaya railway station in the Kiev direction of the Moscow railway. At 6:00 a.m. in the morning, a cabinet was set on fire, reports RIA Novosti.

"Trains on the Kiev direction in both directions are running significantly behind schedule," announced the railway company serving the route. Repair crews are working at the site of the sabotage.

The Kiev route departs from the Kiev railway station in Moscow via Bryansk to the Zernovo checkpoint on the border with Ukraine. In March 2023, it was announced that the Kiev route would be renamed to Kaluzhko in order to "make navigation easier for passengers". Solnechnaya railway station is located 16 kilometers from Kiev station in Moscow.

Ukraine says it repelled Russian attacks in Kharkiv Oblast, Kyiv advances in the east

The situation in eastern Ukraine's Kharkiv Oblast is "difficult" but Ukrainian forces are repelling Russian attacks and have regained several square kilometers on the eastern front in the past week, Ukraine's deputy defense minister said on Monday, Reuters reported.

Last week, the Ukrainian military said Russia was attacking Kupiansk, a city in Kharkiv Oblast.

"The situation in the direction of Kupiansk is difficult. The enemy is not abandoning plans to move forward, the enemy is attracting additional forces," Hanna Maliar told the national television.

"We are confident in our defenders, but it is very difficult for them there and the enemy is not advancing because of them," she added.

Maliar noted that Ukrainian forces are advancing south of Bakhmut, the city occupied by Russian forces in May after a bloody months-long battle, and have liberated another three square kilometers in the past week.

Reuters was unable to verify the information.

Maliar said there were no significant changes in the situation in the south, where Ukrainian forces are trying to separate Russian forces and reach the Sea of Azov.

“We must not underestimate the enemy”, Malar stressed. “We must all be patient and support our armed forces”.

The Ukrainian army said on Thursday it had made gains on the southeastern front, advancing from the recently liberated village of Urozhaine.

However, a US official said last week that it did not appear likely that Ukrainian forces would be able to reach and retake the Russian-occupied strategic southeastern city of Melitopol during the counteroffensive.

German expert: The war in Ukraine will last at least until 2025

The war in Ukraine will last at least until 2025. This is the opinion of military expert Gustav Gressel from the European Council of Foreign Affairs in Berlin. According to him, the outcome of the war depends to a large extent on the presidential elections in the USA next year.

“The war in Ukraine will in any case last until at least 2025. If Donald Trump wins the US presidential election in November 2024, from the Russian perspective he could offer an agreement in January 2025, so spring 2025. would be the earliest the war could be terminated on Russia's terms. On the other hand, if Biden wins the election, which currently seems somewhat more likely, the war will likely continue beyond 2025”.

This is the opinion of military expert Gustav Gressel from the European Council of Foreign Affairs in Berlin. In an interview with Germany's second channel of public television, he indicated that Putin was prepared for this - he calculated that in a long war of attrition, Russia's chances of victory were greater. Since Russia has come to terms with the sanctions regime, in the long run it will produce many times more heavy weapons systems than the West, Gressel points out.

The West's stockpiles of weapons are being depleted faster than Russia's, and a year and a half after the war began, there is no serious effort to activate the arms industry, except for artillery ammunition. More tanks, armored personnel carriers, guided weapons and missiles will have to be produced so that Ukraine can defend itself for at least a few more years and not have to renegotiate every time what to supply it from the stockpile.

“We have wasted a lot of time on pointless debates”, the specialist also states. “Putin, thanks to his KGB socialization, believes that Western democracies are weak and disjointed and will perish from their own contradictions. And there is no signal from Washington and Berlin to shake him in this conviction. This requires more than symbolism or saying ‘whatever it takes’ from time to time. Every promise should be followed by actions, but this is not happening”, the expert also criticizes.

Ukraine is close to a deal with global insurers for coverage for grain ships

Ukraine is in the process of finalizing a scheme with global insurance companies to provide cover for ships traveling to and from its Black Sea ports. This is a critical step for Kyiv's attempts to create a safe export corridor after Russia pulled out of the Black Sea grain deal last month, the Financial Times reported.

Ukraine's deputy economy minister Oleksandr Hryban told the British publication that the deal is "currently being pursued and actively discussed" between relevant ministries, local banks and international insurance groups, including Lloyd's of London.

The insurance scheme could be introduced as early as next month, and it could cover anywhere from 5 to 30 ships sailing through what are considered dangerous Ukrainian waters.

"This depends on the structure (of the scheme) as well as the level of risk sharing between the government and private insurance companies," Hryban explained.

Under cover of Ukrainian land defense systems, a German-Chinese cargo ship last week made its first commercial voyage from Odesa since July, since Russia warned it would consider any civilian ship leaving Ukrainian ports a military target.

However, Ukrainian officials believe their missiles can protect a corridor within 100 nautical miles of the coast.

Given the risks associated with war, affordable insurance would be essential to revive merchant shipping on a larger scale. Kyiv advises "pro bono" on the matter with the consulting group "Marsh McLennan", uniting the analytical firm "Oliver Wyman" and the largest insurance broker in the world "Marsh" on a pro bono basis.

According to Marcus Baker, global head of maritime, cargo and logistics at Marsh, "a public-private partnership with insurers working in tandem with the Ukrainian government will give ship owners greater confidence to return to supplying Ukrainian grain around the world for those countries that need it most".

The details of the scheme are still to be worked out, but people involved in the discussions said the scheme would cover ships entering and leaving Ukrainian ports against damage and the risk could be shared between insurers and the local state bank.

According to one of the sources, the bank may provide a letter of credit as collateral.

Part of the risk is likely to be supported by the state road fund of Ukraine, which was created to repair Ukrainian roads and is financed by a tax on fuel sales, Hryban also indicated.

Zelensky will attend a dinner with the leaders of the Western Balkans in Greece

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, has flown to Greece, where he will participate in a dinner with the leaders of the Western Balkans, Greek media reported. The dinner is hosted by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

In addition to the leaders from the Western Balkans, it will also be attended by the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, and the Head of the European Council, Charles Michel.

According to media reports, the meeting will be held at the Maximos Mansion, and the focus will be on the expansion of the European Union and the European future of the region, energy security, and sanctions against Russia.

The Russian prosecutor's office targeted the country's richest businessman

The General Prosecutor's Office of Russia filed a case against the billionaire Andrey Melnichenko, who is considered the richest businessman in the country, the Russian version of "Free Europe" reported. According to a source cited by local media, a plaintiff is demanding that Melnichenko's Siberian Energy Company (SIBEKO) be transferred to the state. The prosecutor's office considers the transaction for the acquisition of SIBEKO to be corrupt.

Melnichenko bought the company in 2018 from entrepreneur Mikhail Abizov for 35.5 billion rubles. According to the prosecutor's office, Abizov sold SIBEKO to hide his involvement in the sale of the company's shares.

This is not the first case in which the prosecutor's office demands confiscation of private property in favor of the state. As noted by RBC, only in the summer of 2023, four similar cases were conducted. Earlier, the prosecutor's office filed a case in connection with the "illegal privatization" in the 1990s of one of the largest producers of methanol and formalin in Russia, Metafrax Chemicals, and demanded that the shares of the company be seized from the current owners. In July, claims were made to the Tefida fishing holding and the port of Perm.

SIBEKO is the main supplier of electricity in Siberia, engaged in the production and supply of heat and electricity.

Andrey Melnichenko tops the list of the richest businessmen in Russia according to Forbes. His fortune is estimated at 25.2 billion US dollars. He co-founded the Swiss fertilizer producer Eurochem and the coal mining company SUEK.

Melnichenko has been sanctioned by the US, EU, UK and Switzerland. After the restrictions were imposed, the businessman left the board of directors of SUEK and Eurochem.

