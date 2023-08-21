Earthquake in Romania, also felt in Bulgaria

An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.7 on the Richter scale was registered last night in the area of the city of Targu Jiu, Romania, reports the National Seismological Center at the Bulgarian Academy of Science.

The tremor at 00:39 a.m. Bulgarian time had an epicenter 260 kilometers from Sofia.

The earthquake was felt in Bulgaria, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Hungary, Kosovo, Montenegro, Romania, Slovakia and Serbia.

There are no reports of casualties or damage.

