COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 3 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

The new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours are 3, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

207 tests were carried out, which means that the proportion of positive results is 1.4 percent.

No patients with confirmed coronavirus infection have died.

To date, 121 people with a diagnosis of COVID-19 are in hospitals, ten of whom are in intensive care units. There are four new hospital admissions.

Three people have been cured in the last 24 hours, and a total of 1,270,262 since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are currently 1,531 active cases.

In the last 24 hours, not a single dose of the vaccines against COVID-19 has been administered, and a total of 4,613,477 have been given since the start of the immunization campaign.

A total of 38,445 people in Bulgaria have lost the battle with the coronavirus out of the confirmed 1,310,238 infected since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

/COVID-19 Unified Information Portal