Weather in Bulgaria: Sunny and Hot in the New Week

Society » ENVIRONMENT | August 21, 2023, Monday // 08:15
Today it will be mostly sunny, in the afternoon with cumulus clouds, more significant - over the extreme western mountain areas and there is a small chance of rain. It will blow to moderate, in the southeastern regions - temporarily strong northeast wind.

The afternoon will be dangerously hot. Code yellow is in effect almost throughout the country for maximum temperatures between 34°C and 39°C, in Sofia - around 34°C.

It will be sunny over the Black Sea. It will blow to moderate, in the southern regions - temporarily strong northeast wind. Maximum temperatures will be between 29°C and 34°C. The temperature of the sea water is 25°-26°C. The excitement of the sea will weaken and it will be 2-3 points.

And it will be mostly sunny in the mountains, with more significant cumulus clouds in the afternoon hours, when it will rain in isolated places in Western Bulgaria.

A light to moderate northeasterly wind will blow. The maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters will be around 27°C, at 2000 meters - around 19°.

In the coming days, it will be mostly sunny and hot with temperatures between 33°C and 38°C. Short-term rainfall is possible on Tuesday - mainly in the mountainous regions, on Thursday - in Northern Bulgaria and the mountains, and on Saturday - in the southwestern mountainous regions.

