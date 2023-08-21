Bulgaria’s Nurgyul Salimova enters a Decisive Battle for the World Chess Cup Today

Sports | August 21, 2023, Monday // 08:11
The battle for the Women's Chess World Cup continues. Today it will become clear whether the Bulgarian Nurgyul Salimova will triumph. Yesterday, Salimova reached a second draw against Russia's Aleksandra Goryachkina.

The two failed to defeat each other in the game in which Salimova had the advantage of the white pieces.

The meeting lasted 5 and a half hours.

After 118 moves, the Bulgarian and Goryachkina shook hands for a second draw in a row and will determine the winner today with a tiebreak in accelerated chess.

Salimova reached the final after defeating the Ukrainian Anna Muzychuk with a score of 2.5-1.5.

