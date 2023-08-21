Bulgaria’s Nurgyul Salimova enters a Decisive Battle for the World Chess Cup Today

The battle for the Women's Chess World Cup continues. Today it will become clear whether the Bulgarian Nurgyul Salimova will triumph. Yesterday, Salimova reached a second draw against Russia's Aleksandra Goryachkina.

The two failed to defeat each other in the game in which Salimova had the advantage of the white pieces.

The meeting lasted 5 and a half hours.

After 118 moves, the Bulgarian and Goryachkina shook hands for a second draw in a row and will determine the winner today with a tiebreak in accelerated chess.

Salimova reached the final after defeating the Ukrainian Anna Muzychuk with a score of 2.5-1.5.

