Mariya Gabriel: Alexei Petrov's Participation in the Formation of the Government is Non-Existent

Deputy Prime Minister of Bulgaria, Mariya Gabriel, responded to yesterday's statements by President Rumen Radev, with which he defined the government as an "assembly conceived with scandalous recordings". He accused the cabinet of trying with every failure to grab more power and control the services. On behalf of the government, Gabriel denied that the murdered Alexei Petrov had any part in the creation of the cabinet.

She stated that his participation in the formation of the government was "absolutely none".

"Insinuations and hypotheses, which at this moment are important not to be repeated, because the whole process of forming the government happened in front of the eyes of the Bulgarian society and the Bulgarian media," said Gabriel.

"From the beginning of the negotiations, the identification of common priorities, you remember very well, to the legislative program and the formation of the government. I think that this is exactly what should continue in an open, very transparent way to continue the work of the government. This is the strength. In fact, when we think about it, I think that in the last 2-3 years, this is the government formed in the most transparent way," she said.

The Deputy Prime Minister succinctly commented on the head of state's accusation that this administration was conceived in scandalous records and that the coalition was a collection:

"I would like to not believe that because the government works openly, transparently and as a team, the supporters of one-man power resent and get nervous."

Deputy Prime Minister Mariya Gabriel refuted President Rumen Radev's words that every failure is used to grab more power.

"We cannot talk about any failure within the framework of the current government. This government has clearly said only for the last 3 months that it is capable of bringing Bulgaria out of the international isolation in which it had fallen for the last 2 years. Bulgaria already has a budget that gives some security and stability for the people, moreover, Bulgaria is very intensively aiming to catch up regarding the Recovery Plan - these are the important things. At the moment when Bulgaria is very clearly building its Euro-Atlantic profile, at the moment when it is striving to address topics that are important for people, inflation, incomes, investments, I think that Bulgaria more than ever needs all together - presidential institution, legislative, executive power to stay focused on the agenda of the Bulgarians and for Bulgaria to be a very active member of the EU and NATO, where processes are underway that Bulgaria can assert its strategic role," said Gabriel.

Gabriel also rejected the allegation that the government is starting reshuffles in the services in order to rein them in before the upcoming local elections. She stated that the change in services is related to the security of Bulgarian citizens, the fight against domestic crime and organized crime. She confirmed the words of the interior minister that he has the right to choose his own team, to have people he can trust and who have the expertise to achieve results.

"He, I repeat, is within his rights to work with people he thinks will achieve those results. When we talk about the services, once again we will talk with facts. The only names that have been submitted so far and that was the change of the two deputies, were filed by the parliamentary groups supporting the government. That's it," said Gabriel.

On the occasion of President Radev's calls to support March 3 as a national holiday, the Deputy Prime Minister expressed the opinion that everyone is free to have their opinion. For her, the hearing for a commissioner makes the case towards May 24 even more special.

Gabriel assured that the government is maximally mobilized into action until the second half of October, when a decision on Schengen can be made.

