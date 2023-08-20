Day 543 of the Invasion of Ukraine: 3 Days of Mourning in Chernihiv in Memory of the Victims of the Brutal Russian Attack

Day 543 of the invasion of Ukraine. Summary of key events in the last 24 hours:

The UN condemned the Russian attack on the Ukrainian city of Chernihiv

Three days of mourning in Chernihiv in memory of the victims of the rocket attack on the theater

The Russian military says it foiled a Ukrainian drone attack on Moscow and the Moscow region

Russia keeps five warships in the Black Sea, one of which is armed with Kalibr missiles, Ukrinform reported

ISW: Ukrainian forces have overcome large Russian minefields

The King and Queen of Sweden received the Ukrainian presidential couple



The UN condemned the Russian attack on the Ukrainian city of Chernihiv

The United Nations has condemned and described as heinous the Russian attack on the Ukrainian city of Chernihiv, targeting civilians, in which at least 7 people died and at least 110 people were injured, reported AFP.

"It is disgusting to attack the main square of a big city in the morning when people are walking and some are going to church to celebrate a religious holiday."

This was stated in a statement by the UN Humanitarian Coordinator, Denise Brown.

The city of Chernihiv is located north of Kyiv, 100 kilometers from the border with Russia.

Three days of mourning in Chernihiv in memory of the victims of the rocket attack on the theater

Three days of mourning have been declared in the Ukrainian city of Chernihiv after 7 people, including a six-year-old child, were killed in a Russian missile attack on a theater in the northern Ukrainian city yesterday. Most of the victims were at a public transport stop, local authorities said. More than 140 people were injured, with at least 25 people hospitalized. Meanwhile, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov announced that the training of Ukrainian F-16 pilots has already begun.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said the strike on Chernihiv, which is located about 145 km north of Kyiv, coincided with the Orthodox holiday of the Transfiguration. A headquarters has been organized in the city to eliminate the consequences of the strike. At least 60 houses and other structures were damaged. There are damages in about 500 apartments. Three days of mourning were announced in memory of the victims in the city.

Ukrainian pilots, as well as engineers and technicians, have already begun training on F-16 aircraft, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov announced. He noted that it takes a minimum of six months to train pilots. A few days ago, the United States approved the training programs for the Ukrainian pilots, and their courses are carried out by the Netherlands and Denmark. The two countries also received permission from Washington to provide F-16 jets to Kyiv when the pilots are ready.

In his late video message after his visit to Sweden, President Volodymyr Zelenskyi said that the Ukrainian army will not only receive armored vehicles from Sweden, but will also start producing them.

"We already have an agreement with Sweden to manufacture the CV 90 machines in our country. We have to find ways to in-house manufacture every machine we need right now. Also, there is a breakthrough on Gripen fighters. Our soldiers are already starting tests with them. Step by step we are getting closer to the moment when the Gripens will fly in our sky," said Zelensky.

Meanwhile, it became clear that a Ukrainian drone had attacked the western Russian city of Kursk. A railway station was hit, there are five injured, announced the governor of the region, Roman Starovoit. Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin, for his part, reported on Telegram that a drone had attempted to fly towards Moscow and that the attack had been thwarted by air defense forces.

The Russian military says it foiled a Ukrainian drone attack on Moscow and the Moscow region

Authorities in Moscow said today they had thwarted a Ukrainian drone attack targeting Moscow and the Moscow region, the second in two days. This comes at a time when similar attacks on Russian territory are increasing as part of a counteroffensive by Kyiv’s forces, AFP reported.

"Around 4 a.m., an attempt by the Kyiv regime to carry out a terrorist drone attack against infrastructure in Moscow and the Moscow region was thwarted," the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"There are no casualties or damage," the text also reads.

The drone was flying "in the direction of Moscow," the Russian military said, adding that the machine "crashed in an uninhabited area."

"Thank you to the soldiers for their work" on interception, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin wrote on Telegram.

Flights to Vnukovo and Domodedovo international airports were "temporarily restricted" overnight, according to the Russian transport agency Rosaviatsia, as quoted by the RIA Novosti agency, before a quick return "to normal mode".

Moscow region is not the only one attacked by drones at night.

According to Roman Starovoit, the governor of the Kursk region, located on the border with Ukraine, a drone "crashed on the roof of the railway station in Kursk, after which a fire broke out." It was extinguished at 3:46 a.m. local time.

"The roof, the facade and the first platform are damaged. In addition, the shock wave caused damage to the waiting room and the pedestrian tunnel," Starovoit wrote on Telegram.

He also reported that 50 people were at the station at the time of the attack. "Five people were slightly injured by shards of glass", three of them were "sent to hospital for examination",

In Russia's Rostov Region, "two drones" were intercepted by the Air Defense Forces, Governor Vasiliy Golubev announced.

One fell on the territory of a military unit in Kamensk, the other - a kilometer north of Novoshakhtinsk, Golubev said, without giving further details. "There are no casualties or damage," he assured.

Russia keeps five warships in the Black Sea, one of which is armed with Kalibr missiles, Ukrinform reported

Russia maintains five warships on combat duty in the Black Sea, including one warship armed with up to four Kalibr cruise missiles. This was announced by the Ukrainian Navy on Facebook, Ukrinform reported.

"There are five enemy ships on combat duty in the Black Sea, including one with Kalibr cruise missiles, which carries up to four missiles, and one enemy ship in the Sea of Azov," the publication said.

There are eight enemy warships in the Mediterranean, including two armed with up to 24 Caliber cruise missiles.

Ukrainian Air Force Commander Mykola Oleschuk earlier said the speed of the Ukrainian counteroffensive would accelerate if Ukrainian warplanes gained air superiority.

ISW: Ukrainian forces have overcome large Russian minefields

The latest maneuvers of the Ukrainian defense forces in the southern part of the country are of great tactical importance, as they allow them to operate outside large-scale minefields, the American Institute for the Study of War reported, quoted by BTA.

Analysts say that yesterday, Ukrainian forces continued counteroffensive actions in at least three sections of the front, advancing on the border between Avdiivka and Donetsk and near the village of Robotyne in the western part of Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Additionally, geolocation data released as early as August 16 indicated that Ukrainian forces had made a limited advance east of the village of Nevelskoye, located immediately adjacent to Donetsk in the western direction.

"Recent Ukrainian offensives near small settlements near the administrative border of Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions and west of Zaporizhzhia are likely to have tactical significance due to the structure of Russian defense lines. These successes may allow Ukrainian forces to begin operating in less mined areas sections of the Russian defensive line, which is likely to facilitate faster Ukrainian gains," notes the Institute for the Study of War.

The Ukrainian General Staff announced that yesterday the Russians again tried to advance on the Bakhmut, Marinka and Shakhtar directions, notes UNIAN. Earlier, Alexander Khodakovsky, a field commander of fighters from the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic, which Moscow claims to have annexed, commented that Russia was incapable of winning a military victory over Ukraine and called for a freeze on the war. According to him, such a situation will be more harmful to Ukraine than to Russia.

The King and Queen of Sweden received the Ukrainian presidential couple

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and his wife Olena were received today by Sweden's King Carl XVI Gustaf and his wife, Queen Silvia, Ukrinform reported, citing a statement from Zelensky's office.

During the meeting, the Ukrainian leader expressed to the King of Sweden his appreciation for Stockholm's consistent support for Ukraine in its struggle for independence and territorial integrity.

"We highly appreciate the strong Swedish support in all possible areas. This is a significant contribution to the struggle of Ukrainians for freedom and a European future," Zelensky said.

He highlighted Sweden's support for Ukrainians who were forced to seek temporary protection on Swedish territory fleeing Russian aggression.

During the visit, the Zelensky family also talked with the royal couple about the consequences of the Russian war of aggression and thanked for the humanitarian aid provided by Sweden to the Ukrainians affected by the war.

