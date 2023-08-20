Three Bulgarian cities will join the International Initiative "Putin is a Killer”

The Association "For Free Russia" is organizing today in Sofia, Varna and Burgas an event under the title "Putin is a killer" on the occasion of the third anniversary of the attempt to poison the Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

On August 20, 2020, an attempt was made to poison Navalny with "Novichok", and three years later his supporters initiated a worldwide event against the person behind the attempt - Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"Now that the full-scale criminal war against Ukraine has been going on for almost a year and a half, the whole world has become convinced that Russia is led by a bloody dictator. Thousands of people have died and continue to die at his will. And yet more and more voices are being heard, who are calling for an agreement with Putin and for concessions," wrote the organizers of the event.

In Sofia, the event will take place on "Vitosha" Blvd., in Burgas - in front of the Alyosha monument, and in Varna - at the entrance to the Sea Garden. The start is at 19:00 p.m. You can find out more about the event and the organization here. The list of countries and cities where the anniversary will be celebrated is published at https://putin-killer.com/.

