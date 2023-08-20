An ECOWAS delegation landed in Niger for Negotiations

A delegation from the West African bloc - ECOWAS - has arrived in Niger to seek a peaceful, not military, solution after senior army officers seized power in a coup.

The delegation, led by former Nigerian president Abdulsalami Abubakar, arrived in the capital a day after ECOWAS military leaders announced they were ready to intervene to restore the ousted president, AFP reported.

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) agreed to activate "reserve forces" as a last resort to restore democracy in Niger after generals detained President Mohamed Bazoum on July 26.

But the community says it supports dialogue to overcome the crisis.

A previous ECOWAS delegation, led by Abubakar, on August 3 tried to meet Bazoum and the coup leader, General Abdurrahman Tiani, but failed.

A source close to the delegation said it would send a "message of firmness" to army officers and meet Bazoum.

Since the coup, he has been held with his family in the official residence of the president, with the international community increasingly concerned about the conditions in which he and his relatives live.

On Friday, August 18, the chairman of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and Nigerian President Bola Tinubu threatened Niamey with "severe consequences" if the new regime allowed Bazoum's health to deteriorate.

