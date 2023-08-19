Bulgaria’s President announced a People’s Movement to keep the Memory of March 3rd

"March 3 is the red line of our patience, the people's movement will not allow March 3 to be erased", said President Rumen Radev in front of the Shipka monument at today's national celebration of the 146th anniversary of the Shipka Epic*.

According to Radev, after the "Epic of the Forgotten"**, those gathered at the summit will not allow the "Epic of the Crossed Out" to be imposed on them.

"Today we say 'no' to the replacement and the scandals through which a project to hijack the Constitution is being pushed. It envisages that Bulgaria will be governed by politicians for whom Bulgarian citizenship is a detail. The people's movement will not allow March 3 to be erased, our national memory to be erased, and Bulgarian statehood to be destroyed," Radev said.

"European Bulgaria has a future only when we put an end to the political indifference that sows schism and is a parasite on the division that trades with everything Bulgarian. We don't need collectivism, but unity around statehood, history and national dignity," declared Radev.

On the murder of Aleksei Petrov and the requested resignation of the Chief Secretary of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Petar Todorov, Radev commented:

"The maxim that when the state is weak, the mafia is strong is confirmed. Apparently, the cabinet uses every failure of its own as an opportunity to grab more power. This is an offensive against the democratic balances enshrined in the Constitution and laws. Apparently, the Constitution hinders the rulers in their desire for more power. It is obvious to everyone that they suffer from power bulimia".

When asked if he would convene a National Security Advisory Council because of the increased crime in Bulgaria, Radev answered: "With whom should I convene it?" With the people from the recordings and their cronies from the dark political shadows? I don't think it's good for our national security. The state is weak because the current administration was conceived in scandalous recordings and abhorrent acquiescence. At the moment, the responsibility is completely blurred".

According to the head of state, the Bulgarians are waiting for answers about the role of Aleksei Petrov in the formation of the coalition, what commitments have been made to him, what high posts in the state have been promised to him, by whom and under what conditions.

*The Shipka Battle, also called the Shipka Epic, is a series of fierce battles at the Shipchen Pass during the Russo-Turkish War (1877-1878). The defense of the pass was one of the most heroic and decisive battles during the war. The battles that took place from 09/21 to 13/26 August 1877 between the defenders of the pass and the Turkish army are immortalized in Bulgarian culture and society.

**The "Epic of the Forgotten" is a cycle of 12 odes written by Bulgarian author Ivan Vazov between 1881 and 1884. The poems deal with people and events connected with Bulgaria's struggle for national liberation against the Ottoman Empire and are also related to the Shipka Epic.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg