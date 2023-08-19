Day 542 of the Invasion of Ukraine: Russia hit the center of Chernihiv, there are Dead and Wounded

Day 542 of the invasion of Ukraine. Summary of key events in the last 24 hours:

Russia hit the center of Chernihiv, there are dead and wounded

Russia announced it has shot down a Ukrainian missile over Crimea, Putin meets with military command

Russian drones have attacked port infrastructure in Odesa Oblast

Russia has banned 54 British politicians and journalists from entering the country

ABC News: Ukraine suffers heavy losses after 10 weeks of counteroffensive

Zelensky sees progress on the issue of Western guarantees for Ukraine's security



Russia hit the northern Ukrainian city of Chernihiv, there are dead and injured.

"A Russian rocket hit right in the center of the city, in our Chernihiv. The square, the polytechnic, the theater. An ordinary Saturday that Russia turned into a day of pain and loss. There are dead, there are wounded. condolences to those who lost their loved ones...", Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said.

❗️ 6 dead in #Chernihiv, a child died from blood loss - the Ministry of Internal Affairs



"The dead girl is six years old. The police tried to provide first aid, put a tourniquet, but there was a very large loss of blood. Unfortunately, the doctors could not save her," - said the… pic.twitter.com/mccBNboYza — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) August 19, 2023

"The enemy bombarded the center of Chernihiv. Probably with a ballistic missile," the governor of the Chernihiv Oblast, Vyacheslav Chaus, wrote earlier on Telegram and called on people to take cover.

As a result of the rocket attack on Chernihiv, there were dead and wounded, the acting mayor Alexander Lomako reported on Telegram, as quoted by Ukrinform.

"The enemy hit the center of Chernihiv. All emergency services are working on the spot. There is information about the injured... Unfortunately, there is information about dead people," he wrote.

A Ukrainian missile was shot down over the Crimean peninsula, Reuters reported, citing a statement from the Russian Defense Ministry.

There were no casualties or damage, the department added in a message published on "Telegram".

It is clear from the statement that Ukraine launched a missile from the S-300 air defense system, which was re-equipped so that it could hit ground targets, BTA clarifies.

Russian President Vladimir Putin met with representatives of the high military command at the headquarters in Rostov-on-Don of the troops involved in the war in Ukraine.

Russian agencies cited a Kremlin statement, but did not specify the reason for the visit.

"The President listened to the reports of the Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov, the commanding directions and other senior officers of the military group" participating in the fighting in Ukraine, the Kremlin noted.

Владимир Путин провел совещание в штабе группировки СВО в Ростове-на-Дону



Президент заслушал доклады начальника Генштаба ВС РФ Валерия Герасимова, командующих направлений и других высших офицеров группировки pic.twitter.com/ag5g5xG5c5 — Газета.Ru (@GazetaRu) August 19, 2023

Russian forces have carried out drone strikes in the north, east and central part of Ukraine, the command of Kyiv said. Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin met with Russian military personnel at the front.

The Ukrainian Air Force reported that a group of Shahed drones was detected moving from east to west along the border of Kharkiv-Sumy and Poltava-Chernihiv Oblasts. An air alert has been declared in many places because of the threat of strikes by the occupiers. According to data from the Kyiv military command, kamikaze drones are flying over the Black Sea in the direction south of Odesa Oblast.

According to the information, the Russian drones attacked the port infrastructure in Odesa Oblast. During the attack, the Ukrainians shot down 13 enemy drones in the Odesa and Mykolaiv Oblasts. No casualties or damage were reported.

The attacks come a day after Russian air defenses said they had destroyed Ukrainian drones attacking Moscow and its Black Sea fleet. There were no casualties in the strikes, but material damage was caused.

Against the backdrop of ongoing hostilities, Russian media cited by Reuters reported that Russian President Vladimir Putin met with representatives of the high military command at the headquarters in Rostov-on-Don of troops participating in what Moscow calls a special military operation in Ukraine.

The RIA Novosti agency cited a Kremlin statement, but did not specify the reason for the visit.

Russia has banned 54 British politicians and journalists from entering the country in retaliation for UK sanctions against its citizens, the British Foreign Office said.

Those affected include Culture Minister Lucy Frazer and International Criminal Court Chief Prosecutor Karim Khan.

The list also includes a number of journalists from the BBC, the Daily Telegraph and the Guardian. A statement from Russia's foreign ministry said the move was in response to London's "aggressive implementation of a hostile anti-Russian course".

Lucy Frazer has been sanctioned for "actively lobbying for the international sporting isolation of Russia", while the minister responsible for defense, Annabel Goldie, has been described as "responsible for supplying arms to Ukraine".

In March, the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin, charging him with a war crime for illegally deporting children from Ukraine, which Moscow denies. Karim Khan told the BBC at the time: "Children cannot be treated as spoils of war, they cannot be deported."

BBC journalists include chief executive Deborah Turness, anchor and analysis editor Ross Atkins and disinformation and social media correspondent Marianna Spring. Russia's foreign ministry said it would continue to expand its "stop list".

Russia has already banned a number of British journalists and military figures, as well as hundreds of elected British MPs. In June last year, the BBC's Clive Myrie and Orla Guerin were among the journalists who sent reports from Ukraine to be banned.

Director General of Media Tim Davie was also on the list. The UK is among Western countries that have sanctioned Russia in response to its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. The sanctions include a ban on Russian imports of goods such as diamonds, oil and gas.

There is growing evidence that Ukraine is taking heavy casualties in the counteroffensive that began about ten weeks ago, the American news channel ABC News reported.

It spoke with two former US soldiers who are employed in a special forces unit of the Ukrainian army and were both wounded during an operation in eastern Ukraine two weeks ago.

Both are currently in hospital in Kyiv, but said they hope to be transferred to Germany for surgery this week to remove shrapnel from their bodies.

The men said their team's mission was to take control of a village on the outskirts of the city of Donetsk, which has been occupied by a Russian-controlled militia since 2014.

One of the men, a former US soldier from Texas nicknamed Tango, said his unit of "dozens" of men had suffered "85% casualties" and that two of their comrades had been killed when the team was ambushed while advanced in the territory occupied by Russia. Forty percent of the fighters were so badly wounded that the unit became "combat ineffective," he said.

The other US Army veteran, nicknamed "Goldfish", said it was immediately clear they were facing "very organized resistance" from Russian troops.

"It was definitely a very professional force that we were going up against," said the US Army veteran from Alaska.

He spoke to ABC News in his hospital room in Kyiv, which he shared with three other wounded Ukrainian soldiers.

ABC News also contacted two other Ukrainian soldiers interviewed in the earlier phases of the war, who said they had also been wounded in the past few weeks.

A man from the US with years of military experience, who is also now under contract with the Ukrainian military, said he was seriously injured in the early phase of the counteroffensive in June.

Speaking to ABC News on condition of anonymity, the soldier said the offensive operations he took part in were disorganized, criticizing some tactical decisions.

"We lost three Leopards (advanced German tanks) in one day because they were simply told to drive forward into a minefield," he said.

He added that newly mobilized Ukrainian soldiers often seem to lack the necessary training for complex offensive operations on the battlefield.

The soldier, who joined the Ukrainian army more than a year ago, said dozens of men from his battalion had taken part in offensive operations since early June and about 80 percent of them had been wounded. However, he added that there were no casualties in his unit.

He argued that Western military equipment, such as US-supplied Bradley infantry fighting vehicles, were not being used to their full potential because some Ukrainian soldiers did not have the necessary training or experience.

"It seems that they (Ukrainian soldiers) were taught to use them, but not to use them (effectively) in a tactical sense (on the battlefield)," he said.

However, the two Americans interviewed by ABC News disagree with this assessment.

Despite their wounds sustained during their failed mission two weeks ago, they say the Ukrainian counteroffensive is going well and heavy casualties should be expected in a major military offensive of this nature against entrenched Russian defences.

"It won't be swift and decisive," said the soldier nicknamed Tango. - "They (Ukrainians) make sacrifices. This is normal," he added. "I think it's going well and at pace."

His comrade Goldfish said there was a "very tough battle" going on for Ukraine.

"But this is a fight that the Ukrainians are fighting very well," he said.

Ukraine has not released any casualty figures since Russia launched its full-scale invasion last February.

A senior Ukrainian official described the situation to television as "really tough" with "very intense fighting on the battlefield".

He added that 80% of the casualties were caused by Russian artillery.

The official said the war was now in a "decisive phase" and insisted Ukraine needed even more military support from the United States and its partners, including US ATACMS missiles with a long range of 300 kilometers.

Ukraine has promised the United States that it will only use the missiles to strike Russian targets in occupied parts of Ukraine, not targets inside Russia. So far, however, the Biden administration has refused to deliver the long-range missiles.

The senior official insisted Ukraine urgently needed more military aid to achieve its battlefield goals, arguing that providing more support now would be a more effective way to contain Russia and ensure security in Europe.

Ukraine's leadership has said it is seeing progress in seeking security guarantees from the West against future Russian aggression. President Volodymyr Zelensky said this in his traditional evening video address, quoted by DPA.

He spoke of a "diplomatic success" and noted that 18 countries had joined the Group of Seven (G7) declaration to provide such guarantees, but did not go into specifics.

In his message, Zelensky also referred to the upcoming Independence Day of Ukraine on Thursday, indicating in this regard that his country has taken a step forward in becoming one of the strongest countries in the world. War-torn Ukraine has been defending itself for 18 months with Western aid against Russia, which launched a full-scale invasion of its territory on February 24 last year.

On Independence Day this year, it will be exactly one and a half years since the start of the military conflict, DPA notes.

The head of the presidential office in Kyiv, Andriy Yermak, announced on the Telegram social network that negotiations are underway for security guarantees with the US and Great Britain.

It is expected that they will start contacts on the issue with the other G-7 countries as well. The first bilateral agreements should be concluded by the end of the year, he said.

The issue is based on not allowing a new war or a repetition of Moscow's aggression after the end of the Russian invasion, added the head of the Ukrainian presidential office.

Zelensky and Yermak emphasized that work on the "peace formula" continues. One of the main objectives is to withdraw Russian troops before any negotiations. Russia rejects such a possibility as unrealistic.

According to Zelensky, 63 diplomatic missions are currently working on this "peace formula". The number of ambassadors from different countries participating in this activity is increasing, Yermak added. He expects that within a month there will be a new meeting of these countries in the format of security advisers, which will prepare the convening of a peacemaking summit.

According to a previous statement by Yermak, the leadership forum should be organized by the end of the year, and the place where it will take place is currently being discussed.

After the first summit meeting, it is planned to have a second one, in which Moscow will already take part. The presidency in Kyiv said it hoped Russia would have capitulated by then.

