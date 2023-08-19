Bulgaria: Bus with Illegal Migrants was caught in Sofia - Some of them are Unconscious
A bus with illegal migrants was detained in the center of Sofia. Nearly 20 people were in it. Police teams are on the scene. Three ambulances arrived. Some of the migrants are unconscious.
The bus has a foreign registration and right-hand drive.
According to unconfirmed information, the driver fled the scene.
Photo: Tsvetelina Katanska, @BNT
