The University of Lisbon offers a course in Bulgarian Language

Society | August 19, 2023, Saturday // 09:42
Bulgaria: The University of Lisbon offers a course in Bulgarian Language @Wikimedia Commons

The University of Lisbon offers a Bulgarian language course that can be attended by those from outside the university wishing to study the language. The course runs from October to May and is free of charge (only a one-time enrollment fee of 20 euros is payable), reports the Embassy of Bulgaria in Lisbon.

The course offers training for oral and written communication, as well as practical exercises for mastering grammar and vocabulary. In addition, the course offers an introduction to Bulgarian culture, folklore, music, cinema, traditions. The classes are 2 times a week in the evening for 90 minutes and are led by the lecturer from Sofia University "St. Kliment Ohridski" Assoc. Antonia Radkova. You can get more information about the course at: antoniar@edu.ulisboa.pt.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgarian, university, Lisbon, course
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria