The University of Lisbon offers a course in Bulgarian Language

The University of Lisbon offers a Bulgarian language course that can be attended by those from outside the university wishing to study the language. The course runs from October to May and is free of charge (only a one-time enrollment fee of 20 euros is payable), reports the Embassy of Bulgaria in Lisbon.

The course offers training for oral and written communication, as well as practical exercises for mastering grammar and vocabulary. In addition, the course offers an introduction to Bulgarian culture, folklore, music, cinema, traditions. The classes are 2 times a week in the evening for 90 minutes and are led by the lecturer from Sofia University "St. Kliment Ohridski" Assoc. Antonia Radkova. You can get more information about the course at: antoniar@edu.ulisboa.pt.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg