Bulgaria’s PM demanded a replacement of the Chief Secretary of the Ministry of Internal Affairs

Prime Minister Nikolay Denkov announced that the Chief Secretary of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Chief Commissioner Petar Todorov, will be replaced. After a meeting with the leadership of the Ministry of the Interior and the heads of the special services, he commented that currently, serious criminal offenses do not pose a threat to national security.

Various motives are being worked on for the murder of Aleksei Petrov since Wednesday, and the Ministry of Internal Affairs will strengthen coordination with the prosecution and information exchange services in order to prevent serious criminal offenses.

Prime Minister Nikolay Denkov asked Interior Minister Kalin Stoyanov to prepare a report requesting the replacement of the Chief Secretary of the Ministry of Internal Affairs. Chief Commissioner Petar Todorov will be released on Wednesday, after the Minister of the Interior presented to the government a report with gaps in Todorov's work.

Regarding the change of the chief secretary of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Denkov explained:

"These problems are related to the responsibility of the Chief Secretary at the Ministry of the Interior. In practice, the Minister does not work with him because he does not trust him and believes that there are problems in terms of the organization that happened before this team of the Ministry".

Denkov said that there is no name for a new general secretary to be discussed, and after the president issues a decree to release Todorov, another person will be proposed in his place.

At a briefing after the meeting, the prime minister stated that there was no connection between the various murders, referring to that of Aleksei Petrov, Karo (Krasimir Kamenov) and one of the so-called "Galevi brothers" – Angel Hristov.

As for the versions on which the Ministry of Internal Affairs is working regarding the murder of Alexei Petrov, there are many of them. It became clear that the woman who accompanied Petrov and who was operated on at "Pirogov" was questioned. The caliber of the weapon with which the victim was shot is also known, but all questions were deflected with the explanation that there was no permission from the supervising prosecutor. There are many interrogations going on, which will continue indefinitely.

Prime Minister Denkov guarantees in the case of Alexei Petrov that everything will be done to find the perpetrator and the guarantor.

At yesterday's meeting, measures were identified, including strengthening the exchange of information between the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the services and the prosecutor's office, whatever coordination mechanism there is, but it is partial. That is why the Minister of the Interior Kalin Stoyanov will talk to the Prosecutor's Office in order to strengthen the exchange of data and act preventively in relation to persons who are known to be involved in the preparation of crimes.

The Prime Minister refuted the information that Alexei Petrov participated in the so-called "assembly" of the government between WCC-DB and GERB-SDS, such versions appeared in the public space:

"Everything that has been said in recent days about some important participation of Alexei Petrov in the formation of the government is a complete fabrication. There is no such thing. I have participated in this process from the very beginning, even when this National Assembly was formed. This is nothing in common with the truth. Someone is just trying to attach Alexei Petrov to the government".

Denkov emphasized that Alexei Petrov, to whom a large part of the comments at the briefing was dedicated, "was never proposed or discussed to be returned as chairman of the State Agency for National Security (SANS)".

As for the increasing number of serious crimes in the country, Interior Minister Kalin Stoyanov categorically stated that there is no gangster war.

