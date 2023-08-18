Bulgaria and the US are Increasing Coordination in the Work on the Project to Acquire F-16 Block 70 Combat Aircraft

In the implementation of the project to acquire a new type of combat aircraft F-16 Block 70, the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Bulgaria and the Air Force will be assisted by an adviser from the USA, financed by the American government. The focus of the adviser's work will be policy, planning, infrastructure, logistics, maintenance and enhancing the interoperability of Bulgaria's combat aviation with NATO allies.

The adviser arrived in Bulgaria after the visit to the USA in July of the Deputy Chief of Defense Lieutenant General Tsanko Stoykov on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the launch of the Partnership Program with the National Guard of the State of Tennessee.

During his visit, he toured the F-16 production line and met with executives from the contractor company.

These initiatives are part of the strategic cooperation between Bulgaria and the USA and will contribute to strengthening Bulgaria's defense institutions and capabilities.

The Republic of Bulgaria and the United States have an enduring security partnership as NATO allies and a shared commitment to the security of the Balkans, the Eastern Mediterranean, NATO's Eastern Flank and the Black Sea region. The US is supporting Bulgaria's defense modernization efforts, including the purchase of a full squadron of F-16 C/D Block 70 aircraft and related equipment. The F-16s will enhance air defense, enhanced vigilance measures and regional stability, as well as support for the Army and Navy.

Over the past five years, the US has provided 8 million in security support funding to Bulgaria through various programs such as the Foreign Military Financing (FMF) Program and the International Military Education and Training (IMET) Program.

