Sofia Mayor: The Tents in front of the Monument to the Soviet Army are Illegal!

The Mayor of Sofia, Yordanka Fandakova, has signed a report to start the procedure for preparing a task for an architectural competition for the Prince's Garden.

The aim is to collect proposals on how to shape the space at the site of the Soviet Army monument after its relocation.

The report was signed yesterday, Fandakova announced. According to her, the tents in front of the monument are illegal.

Fandakova called on the leaders of the parties behind their installation to respect the law that prohibits protests after 10 p.m.:

"Unfortunately, some politicians are using the relocation of the Monument to the Soviet Army for a PR effect in connection with the local elections. In fact, the organizers, the leaders of the political parties who stand in front of the monuments are responsible for the lives and health of the people they lead to stand on all night. What worries me, really, is that they don't get hurt in these political battles, that people don't get hurt."

The security of the monument is the responsibility of the Sofia Regional Administration, said Sofia Mayor Yordanka Fandakova.

The capital's mayor's comments come hours after four people were detained last night following an attack on a tent camp that was set up in front of the Monument to the Soviet Army.

The police report was made around 11:45 p.m., and Sofia Police teams were sent to the scene and found damage to the monument.

The arrested perpetrators were fans of one of the capital's football teams, and pre-trial proceedings for theft and hooliganism have already been initiated against them.

The regional administration of the Sofia region also condemned the act of vandalism. "We expect the perpetrators to bear the corresponding criminal and material responsibility. We state that the intended relocation of the sculptural elements and bas-reliefs can only be carried out legally, following the accelerated procedure undertaken for this purpose," states Regional Governor Vyara Todorova.

