Bulgaria’s President sent a Condolence Letter to Biden for the Victims of the Fires in Hawaii
Bulgarian President Rumen Radev sent a letter of condolence to US President Joe Biden on the occasion of the devastating forest fires that caused the loss of many human lives and significant damage on the island of Maui, Hawaii. This was announced by the press office of the head of state.
Radev expresses sympathy and condolences on behalf of the Bulgarian people and on his own behalf to the relatives and families of the victims and wishes for a speedy recovery of the injured and speedy recovery of the damage caused by the natural disaster.
Wildfires in Hawaii started in early August. More than 100 people have died, the governor of the state, Josh Green, announced a few days ago. Thousands are missing. The town of Lahaina, on the west coast of Maui, was almost completely consumed by the flames. Thousands of buildings burned down there.
