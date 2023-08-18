A Bulgarian Woman forced her Sister into Prostitution in Germany

August 18, 2023
Bulgaria: A Bulgarian Woman forced her Sister into Prostitution in Germany @Pixabay

The prosecutor's office in Berlin charged two Bulgarians with pimping, human trafficking and forced prostitution.

The German authorities assume that a 17-year-old Bulgarian girl was forced into prostitution in Berlin by her sister and her boyfriend, Nova TV reports.

The two accused promised the 17-year-old girl that they would provide her with a better life than the one she had in Bulgaria. Later, however, they forced her into prostitution.

In January, the girl decided to stop, but her sister's 28-year-old boyfriend beat her.

It is not yet clear when the trial will take place.

Novinite.bg

