Assessment of the Pandemic: 1 in 270 People Died from COVID-19 in Bulgaria, compared to a World Average of 1 in 1285

Bulgaria has failed with the vaccination campaign against COVID-19 in the course of the pandemic, and the deaths in the country are several times higher than the world average, according to an up-to-date medical report conducted by a team of Bulgarian scientists and published in the prestigious British Medical Journal.

Authors of the study "A national analysis of the impact of COVID-19 in patients with cardiovascular, oncological or chronic lung disease in the context of an Eastern European country with a low vaccination rate. Bulgaria March 2020 - April 2022" are Dr. Georgi Dimitrov (physician specializing in oncology and genetics at the Medical Oncology Clinic of UMBAL "Tsaritsa Joanna - ISUL"), Dr. Trifon Valkov, (specialist in Infectious Diseases at the Infectious Disease Hospital - Sofia), Dr. Christiana Batselova (epidemiologist at the Department of Epidemiology and Disaster Medicine - MU-Plovdiv), Prof. Ognyan Kunchev, (Institute of Mathematics and Informatics - Bulgarian Academy of Sciences), Prof. Georgi Momekov (Chairman of The Bulgarian Scientific Society of Pharmacy and Head of the Department "Pharmacology, Pharmacotherapy and Toxicology" at the Faculty of Pharmacy of the University of Sofia, Sofia.

"The results unequivocally show that Bulgaria has failed in the vaccination campaign, especially for high-risk patients with socially significant diseases such as cardiovascular diseases /CVD/, solid malignancies and chronic lung diseases /CKD/, for which several studies, including the present, have shown clear benefits," explains Dr. Georgi Dimitrov, for whom the fight against the coronavirus pandemic has become a personal cause in recent years. Together with Dr. Trifon Valkov and with the support of the Bulgarian Medical Union, he was the author of the first and only in Bulgaria National Interactive Guide for the treatment of COVID-19.

The study demonstrated that in all three cohorts, vaccinated patients had significantly reduced ambulatory cases, hospitalizations, intensive care unit admissions, and in-hospital mortality.

A total of 1,126,946 patients with confirmed COVID-19 nationally were analyzed retrospectively between March 2020 and April 2022, using data from the Ministry of Health's Unified Information Portal launched in March 2020.

Covid-related deaths in this period were 24,124, which means that 1 in 270 people died of COVID-19 against a global average for this period of 1 in 1,285.

"As far as we know, this is the first study that directly compares the results of vaccinated and unvaccinated patients with COVID-19," explains Dr. Georgi Dimitrov, an oncologist at the Medical Oncology Clinic of the Tsaritsa Joanna UMBAL - ISUL.

