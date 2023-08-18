Bulgaria: The Versions about the Murder of Alexei Petrov - Revenge or Financial Debts

The investigators are working on 2 versions of the murder of Aleksei Petrov - revenge or financial debts, announced the Minister of Internal Affairs Kalin Stoyanov.

In an interview with "24 Chasa", Stoyanov explains that the whole country is working with a heavy criminal contingent for possible complicity in the murder.

At 3 p.m., a meeting with heads of structures in the Ministry of the Interior and other security services will begin in the Council of Ministers. It is being organized by Prime Minister Nikolay Denkov after several murders, including that of Alexei Petrov.

bTV, on the other hand, disseminated data from the autopsy of the shot Alexei Petrov, from which it is clear that he was hit twice with a machine gun - in the body and in the head. The expert report states that Petrov was killed with special ammunition or so-called hydroshock cartridges.

48 hours have already passed since Alexei Petrov was shot dead in the forest above the capital's "Dragalevtsi" district together with his female companion. She is currently in "Pirogov" and her condition is stable.

The body of the murdered businessman is still kept in the morgue. So far, there is no information on whether the investigators of the attack have a concrete clue about the perpetrator, or who ordered the murder.

Authorities are currently reviewing CCTV cameras in the area.

Yesterday it became clear that two Ukrainians helped the shot companion of Aleksei Petrov, who crawled 20 meters after the attack. The Ukrainians gave her a phone.

