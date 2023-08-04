"Azov" Returned to the Front

The "Azov" brigade resumed combat tasks at the front.

This was announced at a briefing by the spokesman of the Main Directorate of the National Guard of Ukraine, Colonel Mykola Urshalovich, quoted by "Unian".

"The legendary Azov brigade was replenished and began to perform combat tasks in the Serebryansk Forest region," he said.

According to Urshalovich, "Azov" soldiers are holding their positions and inflicting damage on the enemy.

On July 8, after a visit to Turkey, President Volodymyr Zelensky returned to Ukraine with five commanders of the defenders of "Azovstal". They were located in Turkey from September 2022, according to a pre-agreed agreement with the Russian Federation.

Azov Commander Denis "Redis" Prokopenko, Azov Deputy Commander Svyatoslav Ponomar "Kalina", Azov Senior Officer Oleg Khomenko; the commander of the 36th Separate Brigade of the Marines Serhii Volynsky and the commander of the 12th Brigade of the National Guard Denis Schlega were to remain in Turkey under the personal protection of President Recep Erdogan until the end of the war.

On August 4, 2023, Prokopenko already participated in the "Azov" exercises. He held a meeting with battalion commanders. At it, Prokopenko noted that the main efforts should be focused on combat training and supplying the unit with personnel, equipment and weapons.

Read more from the 541st day of the war in Ukraine.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg