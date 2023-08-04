"Azov" Returned to the Front
The "Azov" brigade resumed combat tasks at the front.
This was announced at a briefing by the spokesman of the Main Directorate of the National Guard of Ukraine, Colonel Mykola Urshalovich, quoted by "Unian".
"The legendary Azov brigade was replenished and began to perform combat tasks in the Serebryansk Forest region," he said.
According to Urshalovich, "Azov" soldiers are holding their positions and inflicting damage on the enemy.
On July 8, after a visit to Turkey, President Volodymyr Zelensky returned to Ukraine with five commanders of the defenders of "Azovstal". They were located in Turkey from September 2022, according to a pre-agreed agreement with the Russian Federation.
Azov Commander Denis "Redis" Prokopenko, Azov Deputy Commander Svyatoslav Ponomar "Kalina", Azov Senior Officer Oleg Khomenko; the commander of the 36th Separate Brigade of the Marines Serhii Volynsky and the commander of the 12th Brigade of the National Guard Denis Schlega were to remain in Turkey under the personal protection of President Recep Erdogan until the end of the war.
On August 4, 2023, Prokopenko already participated in the "Azov" exercises. He held a meeting with battalion commanders. At it, Prokopenko noted that the main efforts should be focused on combat training and supplying the unit with personnel, equipment and weapons.
Read more from the 541st day of the war in Ukraine.
Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook
Write to us at editors@novinite.com
Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Day 541 of the Invasion of Ukraine: "Azov" returns at the Front
- » Day 540 of the Invasion of Ukraine: NATO will support Kyiv until Victory in the War
- » Day 539 of the Invasion of Ukraine: Kyiv Counterintelligence claimed responsibility for the Crimean Bridge Attacks in July
- » Day 538 of the Invasion of Ukraine: With a Huge Military Parade, Poland looks to Russia and the Elections
- » Day 537 of the Invasion of Ukraine: Russia might be Preparing a New Wave of Mobilization
- » Day 536 of the Invasion of Ukraine: Kyiv reported Partial Progress in Fighting with Russia in the South