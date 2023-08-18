Bulgaria’s Eco-Minister about the Black Sea: We are Polluting it, Not Ukraine!

"The pollution of the Black Sea is increasing rather than decreasing, but it is not related to Ukraine, we are doing it ourselves", insisted Eco-minister Julian Popov on the occasion of the study by "Active users" and scientists from Sofia University, who have found contamination of the sea water with the bacterium "Escherichia coli" up to 41 times above the norm on 7 out of a total of 11 beaches along our southern Black Sea coast.

"The problems are ours, we have to solve them", he categorically told BNT and pointed out that it is a shared responsibility between citizens, municipalities, various ministries and institutions.

In his words, the Ministry of Environment and Water of Bulgaria is committed to the European financing of water cycles, not to the construction and maintenance of treatment plants.

"This is the responsibility of the municipalities and we are constantly working with them to encourage them to have adequate projects so that similar cases do not occur," Popov said categorically.

According to him, the study of "Active Users" refers to a health and not an environmental problem, but it does not give a complete picture of the state of the sea water and the cleanliness of the beaches.

The eco-minister promised that next week more detailed studies will be presented: "There is pollution, but in order to have a clear and balanced picture, we need to see a long-term study of the health, bacterial state".

