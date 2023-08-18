Day 541 of the Invasion of Ukraine: "Azov" returns at the Front

Day 541 of the invasion of Ukraine. Summary of key events in the last 24 hours:

The Ukrainian battalion "Azov" was sent to fight at the front again

The Ukrainian "Azov" battalion, a unit of the National Guard of Ukraine, has been reorganized and again sent to fight on the front against Russian forces in eastern Ukraine, Kyiv reported, as quoted by DPA.

In the fighting for the port city of Mariupol, the former Azov Battalion was besieged at the Azovstal plant, and the surviving fighters were captured by Russian forces.

Several commanders of the Azov Battalion, who were handed over by Russia to Turkey, returned to Ukraine in early July following the visit to Turkey of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. According to the original agreement, they were supposed to stay in Turkey until the end of the war. Russia has criticized the return of the Azov commanders to Ukraine as a violation of the agreement, DPA points out.

Read more about this topic here.

The first merchant ship to sail since Russia's withdrawal from the grain deal is now in the Bosphorus

The first merchant ship to sail from Odesa since Russia's withdrawal from the grain deal docked in the Bosphorus. The Hong Kong-flagged "Joseph Schulte" is composed entirely of Ukrainian crew.

The container ship is loaded with over 2,100 containers with 30,000 tons of goods. It docked in Odesa the day before the war began, on February 23 last year, and was now the first to pass through the humanitarian corridor in the Black Sea, which Ukraine announced it was introducing to free stranded ships.

Moscow has given no assurances that it will respect the corridor, and currently commercial ships using Ukrainian seaports pass at their own risk.

Romania will try to absorb 60% of Ukrainian grain exports

Roughly 60 percent of Ukraine's grain exports could transit through neighboring Romania after Russia pulled out of a UN-brokered deal on safe passage through the Black Sea, Romanian Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu said on Friday.

He added, quoted by Reuters, that Romania, which is one of the largest exporters of grain in the EU, will balance its efforts to increase the transit of Ukrainian grain to international markets so as to protect local farmers.

Romania is one of five eastern EU countries to have seen a surge in Ukrainian grain imports since Russia's invasion distorted local markets and sparked protests from farmers, and the EU responded by approving temporary trade restrictions. The ban on imports, but it is for transit, expires on September 15, and the five countries, including Bulgaria, have asked for it to be extended at least until the end of the year.

Ciolacu said after a meeting with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal in Bucharest that Romania is trying to improve its connecting infrastructure by rail, road, river and sea, as well as at border crossings.

Even before the deal fell through, the Romanian Black Sea port of Constanta had become the largest alternative shipping route.

Ukraine is one of the world's biggest grain exporters and Russia has attacked its agricultural and port infrastructure after it refused to extend an annual safe passage corridor.

Ukraine has sent 8.1 million tons of grain through Constanta in the first seven months of the year and 8.6 million tons in total in 2022.

Earlier this month, Romanian Transport Minister Sorin Grindeanu said the European Union and Romania aimed to double the monthly transit capacity of Ukrainian grain to Constanta to 4 million tonnes in the coming months.

A Ukrainian drone was destroyed over Moscow

Russian air defense has destroyed a Ukrainian drone over Moscow. No damage or casualties were reported, authorities said. The United States has approved sending F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine from the Netherlands and Denmark.

"The body of the drone fell in the area of the Expo Center and did not cause significant damage to the building," said the mayor of the Russian capital, Sergei Sobyanin, adding that no one was injured. According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, the attack was carried out from Kyiv at 04:00 a.m. local time and was aimed at "objects located in Moscow and the Moscow Region".

An attempted attack on ships of the Black Sea Fleet by the Ukrainian army was also reported earlier, which was thwarted.

The US has approved sending F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine from Denmark and the Netherlands to defend against Russian invaders, as soon as Ukrainian pilots complete their training. Earlier, the Ukrainian side said that it does not expect to be able to use such fighters this year.

A group of European countries led by Britain said they would provide about 5 million worth of air defense equipment to Ukraine. This includes a contract with the Norwegian defense company Kongsberg to provide the Cortex Typhon systems, which are mounted on vehicles and used to detect and destroy drones.

In his evening video address, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Kyiv has already received two Iris-T air defense systems from Germany. He announced that the Ukrainian side plans to hold a defense industry forum in the fall with the participation of Ukrainian and foreign arms manufacturers.

"We plan the forum to be the first experience in our defense industry. To show what we already know how to produce. To discuss what we can build on our capabilities, in particular by creating new production facilities in Ukraine with the help of partners."

Another drone attack on Moscow tonight

Last night, the capital of Russia was attacked by a drone, an explosion went off near the Moscow Expo Center, the mayor of the city, Sergey Sobyanin, said on Telegram, as quoted by Ukrinform.

Overnight Ukraine once again bypassed all air defense and a drone reached Moscow. The moment of an explosion near Moscow City was caught on video. pic.twitter.com/4RJ5Ab1Fwo — NOELREPORTS ???????? ???????? (@NOELreports) August 18, 2023

"During an attempt to fly to Moscow, an unmanned aerial vehicle was destroyed by the air defense forces. The remains of the UAV fell in the Expo Center area, the building was not seriously damaged," he wrote. The city's emergency services are working on the spot, adds Sobyanin.

BREAKING:



Ukrainian drones are attacking Moscow pic.twitter.com/Ilcpg52VaM — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) August 18, 2023

Telegram channel SHOT reports that there has been a "slight collapse" in the first hall of Hall 8 of the Expo Center on an area of 25-30 square meters.

The Russian Defense Ministry confirmed the attack and said there were no casualties or injuries.

On the night of August 1, several drones attacked the Russian capital for the second time in a week.

US approved sending F-16 jets to Ukraine

In recent weeks, Kyiv has stepped up its attacks on Russia. Hours ago, it became clear that Ukraine will receive additional military aid - the US approved the sending of F-16 aircraft from Denmark and the Netherlands.

Washington has given the green light to both countries to provide their fighter jets to the Ukrainian side. Equipment worth 5 million will be shipped from Britain and several other European countries. The main part of the assistance will be modern air defense systems for combating drones.

ISW: Ukrainian breakthrough at Robotyne opens a path to less mined positions and faster AFU advance

The recent successes of the Ukrainian offensive in small settlements of the border zone of Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia oblasts are likely to have great tactical significance due to the structure of Russian defense lines, the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) analyzed in its latest report.

After the breakthrough to the north and northeast of Robotyne (10 km south of Orikhiv) in the western part of Zaporizhzhia, the Ukrainians have overcome the densest minefields, and if the areas around the second line of defense of the Russians are less mined, then this will be favorable for faster Ukrainian progress. For now, ISW admits that they cannot estimate the density or depth of Russian minefields.

Ukrainian Colonel Petro Chernyk said on August 15 that the triple-echeloned Russian defense line in southern Ukraine consisted of a first line of minefields extending several kilometers deep; second line with accumulation of artillery, equipment and personnel; and a third line of rear positions designed to conserve resources.

Russian forces have devoted significant effort, resources and personnel to holding settlements such as Robotyne and Urozhaine, and Ukraine's success in these areas likely reflects a broader deterioration in Russian force defenses, ISW analyzed.

The Institute continues to believe that Russian forces do not have significant operational reserves, and intense Russian efforts to hold these settlements rather than withdrawing forces means that Ukrainian forces were likely able to destroy Russian units before they advanced. The Russians are making a lateral redeployment of elements of the 7th Guards Airborne Division from the Kherson Oblast. The lack of Russian operational reserves means that Russian forces will have to reinforce certain sections of the front at the expense of others, and hence a possible weakening of Russian defense lines as a whole and an opportunity for the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) to take advantage of this.

Recently, Donetsk military and political leader Aleksandr Khodakovsky, commander of the Vostok Battalion, complained that the Russian command had failed to send reinforcements to shore up the depleted Russian forces defending Urozhaine. His words could mean that the Russian command is already making a tough choice when deciding which sectors to prioritize as the Ukrainians advance. Khodakovsky commands forces defending the border region in the Donetsk-Zaporizhzhia region and suggested Russia freeze the war in Ukraine on the current front lines, reviving a narrative that has largely remained hidden since the Wagner PMC rebellion. Khodakovsky echoed Yevgeny Prigozhin's comments from April 2023, claiming that Russia would not be able to defeat Ukraine with military force in the near future and that Russian forces were unlikely to succeed in occupying other Ukrainian cities.

Alexander Khodakovsky believes that Russia will probably have to conclude a "truce" and that it may enter a phase of "neither peace nor war" with Ukraine. His logic is that Ukraine will be weakened enough in a state of frozen conflict that Russia will be able to exert greater influence over it than it can now by conducting a so-called Special Military Operation.

Russian sources have periodically claimed that a faction in the Kremlin is interested in freezing the war on the current front lines for similar reasons, as well as concerns about domestic political stability and the economic consequences of the war. These discussions had stopped after the "Wagner" rebellion and the arrest of the ultranationalist Igor Girkin, but now they are reappearing in military circles and in the public sphere.

Against the backdrop of a relative blackout, disinformation and a considerable delay in news from the front from both the Russian and Ukrainian sides, the AFU continued counteroffensive operations on at least three sectors of the front on 17 August and advanced near Bakhmut and in the western Zaporizhzhia region. The Ukrainian General Staff reports that Ukrainian forces continue offensive operations in the direction of Bakhmut, Berdyansk (the border area of Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia Oblasts) and Melitopol (western Zaporizhzhia Oblast).

Turkey issued a warning to Moscow about the attack on the ship "Sukru Okan”

Turkey formally warned Moscow to avoid further escalation after the Russian military opened warning fire on August 13 to stop the Sukru Okan cargo ship in the Black Sea and took the vessel on board and the Turkish crew and captain laid on the floor under the muzzles of machine guns. This was reported by the Center for Combating Disinformation at the Communications Department of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's administration.

The vessel was flying the flag of Palau, but the cargo ship's owner and crew are Turkish nationals. It is also significant that it bears the name of Vice-Admiral Şükrü (Şükur) Okan, a Turkish military man (who served on the cruiser "Hamidiye"), a politician and a close associate of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk.

"Following the Russian intervention, our partners in the Russian Federation were duly warned to avoid such actions that lead to an escalation of tensions in the Black Sea," said the report compiled by the Turkish side.

According to "Daily Sabah", in this way Erdogan's office responded to the criticism that Ankara did not make a public comment on the incident. According to the Center for Combating Disinformation, Palau, under whose flag the ship sails, should technically respond in the case.

"Even if the owner of ‘Sukru Okan’ is Turkish, the ship does not sail under the Turkish flag," the Center said, noting that in this case it is more important what flag the ship was under, not the identity of the owner.

The Russian Ministry of Defense announced that the Black Sea Fleet patrol vessel "Vasily Bykov" detected a Palau-flagged cargo ship bound for the Ukrainian port of Izmail and which "did not respond to a request to stop for inspection for the carriage of prohibited goods." . According to information spread on social networks, the crew sent the Russians to go "to the cruiser Moskva". The Russian side stated that for the "forced the stop of the ship after warning fire was opened from an automatic small-arms weapon". Only then did the ship stop, and the Russian military boarded and filmed the entire action, which was later shown for propaganda purposes and also to intimidate other civilian ships in the Black Sea. Helicopter footage showed a man in military uniform standing on the deck, with people kneeling nearby with hands behind their heads The military then walk past the freighter with weapons in hand, enter the wheelhouse and shout to stop the engine, then the crew members who are in the wheelhouse kneel with their hands behind their heads under the muzzle of the Russian automatics.

Meanwhile, the clouds are thickening over the ships of the Russian Black Sea Fleet. The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation announced this morning that on Thursday evening, the Ukrainian Armed Forces attacked ships of the Black Sea Fleet with maritime drones. "During the coverage of the attack, a Ukrainian naval drone was destroyed by fire from the on-board armament of the ships of the Black Sea Fleet ‘Pitlivyy’ and ‘Vasiliy Bykov’".

An American citizen is detained for espionage in Moscow

A Moscow court authorized the detention of an American citizen of Russian origin on espionage charges on Thursday. Gene (Yevgeny) Spector also has a Russian passport.

"The court granted the investigator's request to arrest Spector, who is suspected of espionage," the Interfax news agency reported, citing the court.

The case of Spector, who pleaded guilty and entered into an agreement to cooperate with the investigation, was heard twice in court. In September 2022, the Ostankino Court in Moscow sentenced him to 3.5 years in prison for brokering a bribe in the case of Anastasia Alekseeva, aide to former Russian Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich. Alekseeva herself was also convicted of corruption.

As explained by the court, the meeting was held behind closed doors, as the materials in the case are classified. No further details of the charges or the identity of those detained were released.

In March, Russian authorities detained American journalist Evan Gershkovich, also for espionage, and a month later charged him. Gershkovich, who worked for the US newspaper "Wall Street Journal" in Russia at the time of his detention, remains in custody awaiting trial.

In Russia, the head of a non-governmental organization that sent observers to elections was detained

The head of a major election monitoring NGO was detained and questioned in Russia on Thursday. Russian justice suspects him of involvement in the activities of an "undesirable organization," his lawyer told AFP. This was reported by BTA.

Grigory Melkonyants, co-chairman of the non-governmental organization "Golos" ("Voice"), which sends observers to elections and protects the rights of voters, "was arrested and questioned as a suspect," his lawyer Mikhail Biryukov told AFP.

The arrest comes just weeks before regional and local elections in September and less than a year before Russia's spring 2024 presidential election, where the pursuit of critical voices has intensified since the start of the conflict in Ukraine in February 2022.

Melkonyants "is suspected as the co-chairman of the Golos movement of being involved in the activities of an undesirable organization" in Russia, Biryukov pointed out, specifying that the movement is part of a European network of election monitoring organizations.

According to Melkonyants’s lawyer, his client "has not yet been charged."

"We are currently in the Russian Investigative Committee awaiting the decision" of the investigator, who can either release Grigory Melkonyants or ask the court to rule on his eventual sending to investigative detention, the lawyer added.

Dozens of organizations in Russia have been declared "undesirable" by the courts, threatening their associates with legal proceedings.

In 2021, the NGO Golos was placed on the list of "foreign agents", a controversial designation that subjects the organizations concerned to tedious administrative procedures and threatens them with fines.

The homes of several Golos associates were raided again today in various Russian cities, in particular in Moscow, St. Petersburg, Kazan and Chelyabinsk, reported the non-governmental organization "OVD-info", which specializes in tracking arrests in Russia.

Since the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, almost all of the main Russian opposition figures have been jailed or gone into exile. Thousands of ordinary Russian citizens have also been prosecuted, particularly for denouncing the war, with some receiving harsh sentences, according to AFP.

Britain has announced a coalition that will buy Kyiv drone defense

A British-led group of European nations said it would provide about 90 million pounds (5 million) worth of air defense equipment to help Ukraine defend itself against Russian air attacks, Reuters reported on Friday.

This includes a £56m contract with Norwegian defense company Kongsberg to supply the vehicle-mounted Cortex Typhon systems used to detect and destroy drones.

"These air defense systems have the capability and flexibility to be rapidly deployed both to protect the Ukrainian civilian population and infrastructure and for front-line use," British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said.

The International Fund for Ukraine unites a group of countries, including Great Britain, Norway, the Netherlands, Denmark and Sweden.

The fund has negotiated two other contracts for air defense equipment, details of which will be disclosed later.

Odesa, Ukraine's largest port and naval base, has come under repeated missile and drone attacks since Russia pulled out of a July 17 Black Sea grain deal.

Irony: The Russian Embassy in South Africa illustrated Russian-Ukrainian friendship with a photo from a protest against Putin

A fragment of a photo of an anti-Putin march in Moscow, on which the slogans: "Putin, stop lying, stealing and waging war" and "Hands off Ukraine", were posted on Twitter (X) by the Embassy of the Russian Federation in Pretoria, the Republic of South Africa. Judging by the content of the accompanying text, the post was supposed to be propaganda, but instead, it turned out to be defamatory and the embassy had to remove it.

The idea of the publication was to show the generally good relations between Russia and Ukraine. "Before George Soros and the US State Department spent billions of dollars nurturing Nazism and ultra-nationalism in Ukraine, our countries were united by common values, religion, traditions, the desire for peace, friendship and harmony," wrote Russian diplomats in Pretoria.

To illustrate the tweet, the embassy used a photo from a march against the war in Ukraine and the annexation of Crimea, which took place in Moscow on March 15, 2014. This is an AFP photo, which was notably used in the material of the BBC's Russian service in a report on the action against Putin in the Russian capital.

The shot shows two banners raised at the head of the column - "Putin, stop lying, stealing and waging war" and "Hands off Ukraine". One of the leaders of the column is the politician Boris Nemtsov, who less than a year later was killed on the Bolshoy Moskvoretsky Bridge in the Russian capital. The idea was to display Ukrainian and Russian flags in one place, and the fragment of the anti-Putin banners was cut, and the authors of the tweet did not realize what event it was from and that photos of it are available on the Internet even now.

Sensing the blunder, the Russian diplomats have removed the original tweet.

