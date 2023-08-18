Bulgarian Football Fans Attacked the Soviet Monument in Sofia (VIDEO)

An attack on the monument to the Soviet Army took place last night. Young men broke with a hammer the plaque on the monument known as MOCHA - Monument to the Occupier Red Army, and also attacked with smoke the tent camp that the party "Levitsata" had set up there to guard the monument.

"About 20-30 'Levski' fans came, most of them with masks, they took out sprays, brass knuckles, a hammer with which they started to break the inscription, they started throwing incendiary elements - smoke, torches at us... and I didn't understand exactly. Everything happened in a minute or two. I managed to capture on video only the end," wrote Genoveva Krasteva on Facebook.

In the footage released, a female voice can be heard shouting "Not the tents guys! Call for backup". Maya Manolova and Rumen Petkov from "Levitsata" came to the location.

"Attack on the monument in the middle of the night. People were beaten, a woman was sprayed with spray, plates were smashed with a hammer", Manolova announced on Facebook. She accused Sofia mayor Yordanka Fandakova, Traicho Traikov and Vasil Terziev of being instigators of the "Spitzkommando" that desecrated the monument.

Four people have been detained after the attack on the tent camp, the Ministry of the Interior reports.

Yesterday, the District Administration of Sofia announced that the Safety and Health Plan for the dismantling of the monument to the Soviet Army has been prepared and submitted for approval to the competent authorities of the Sofia Municipality, which is a requirement for its dismantling. The regional governor Vyara Todeva assures that "the issue of moving the sculptural figures and bas-reliefs is moving along the fastest possible legal path".

A day earlier, the mayor of the "Sredets" metropolitan area, Traicho Traikov, said that the monument is dangerous and a construction fence should be placed around it.

The decision to move the Monument to the Occupier Red Army into a museum was made by the Metropolitan City Council in March. Half a month ago, the government of Nikolay Denkov changed the status of the monument. From public state property, the memorial complex in the Prince's Garden became private state property. The management of this property is provided to the regional governor of Sofia-city.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg