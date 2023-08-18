Trump's Lawyers have asked to Delay the Case against him until after the Election

Donald Trump's lawyers have requested that the case against him, on charges of conspiracy and attempting to change the results of the election, be heard in 2026.

The billionaire's defense asked that the first hearing in federal court in Washington be postponed so as not to interfere with the election campaign for the White House. Special prosecutor Jack Smith, who has taken up the case against Trump, is pushing for the trial to begin in January next year.

If that happens, it would mean the former president would go on trial at the same time as the Republican presidential primary. According to the polls, despite his troubles with the law, the billionaire has a significant lead over the other candidates.

