COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 31 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

The new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours are 31, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

789 tests were carried out, which means that the proportion of positive results is 3.9 percent. There is one deceased patient with confirmed coronavirus infection.

To date, there are 119 people in hospitals with a diagnosis of COVID-19, of which 10 are in intensive care units. There are 11 new hospital admissions. 32 people have been cured in the last 24 hours, and a total of 1,270,241 since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are currently 1,497 active cases. In the last 24 hours, 3 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 have been administered, and the total number of vaccines administered since the start of the vaccination campaign is 4,613,462.

A total of 38,444 people in Bulgaria have lost the battle with the coronavirus out of the confirmed 1,310,182 infected since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

/COVID-19 Unified Information Portal