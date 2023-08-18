Weather in Bulgaria: Hot almost all over the Country today

It will be mostly sunny today. In the afternoon, mainly over the mountainous and eastern regions of the country, cumulus clouds will develop, but there will be almost no precipitation. A light to moderate wind will blow from the east-northeast. Maximum temperatures in most areas will be between 31°C and 36°C, in Sofia - around 32°C, along the Black Sea - from 27°C to 29°C.

It will be sunny along the Black Sea. A moderate northeasterly wind will blow. The temperature of the sea water is 24-25°C. The excitement of the sea will be 2-3 points.

In the mountains it will be mostly sunny, in the afternoon there will be temporary increases in cloudiness, but it will be almost without precipitation. It will blow to a moderate wind from the east-northeast, in the highest parts - from the south-southeast. The maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters will be around 28°C, at 2000 meters - around 19°C.

It will be mostly sunny over the weekend. In the afternoon, cumulus clouds will develop over the mountainous areas, but the chance of precipitation is small. It will blow weak, in Eastern Bulgaria - a moderate north-easterly wind. Maximum temperatures will be between 31°C and 36°C, lower on the sea coast.

During the first days of the new week, in the afternoon hours over the mountains and mountainous regions, on Monday in Western Bulgaria, on Tuesday - mainly in Eastern, cumulus and cumulus-rain clouds will develop and in some places short-term rain accompanied by thunder will fall.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology