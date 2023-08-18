Bulgarian Nurgyul Salimova is in the Final of the World Chess Cup

Bulgaria's Nurgul Salimova is in the final of the World Cup in Baku! In yesterday's tiebreak against the Ukrainian Anna Muzychuk, she not only prevailed with a score of 2.5-1.5, but created wonderful games. The evaluations of her game by famous grandmasters and commentators are indicative:



GM Peter Leko: "I'm totally shocked how she (Nurgul) handled the situation so well and won a fantastic game."



GM David Howell: "Amazing game. World class game by Salimova"



Nurgyul won the first game of control 25+10 in enchanting style with a checkmate attack, but in the return game she allowed the Ukrainian to level the score in a deep endgame. Two magnificent games of control 10+10 followed, in which Salimova did not give her rival any chances. From the debut, she seized the initiative in the first game and carried out a devastating attack. In the second game of, in a fully won position, Nurgul sealed her qualification for the final with a repeat of the moves from a position of strength. Today is a rest day, and on Saturday is the first game of the World Cup final, in which Nurgyul Salimova and Aleksandra Goryachkina will meet. Let's wish the Bulgarian good luck!

The 20-year-old Bulgarian achieved one of the biggest successes in this sport in the last 15 years

"She has been playing since she was 4-5 years old. So far, she has gone through many successes, but also with even more failures, which are inevitably part of a sports career" - this is what Nurgyul's coach Zhivko Zhekov said on BNT.

"What she is doing now in Baku, I already think that she is confirmed in the world elite and recognizable even to people who are not so deep in chess. Such successes are not achieved every day. Going to this world cup we did not set ourselves goals necessarily first place because it's a dream and you can be very prepared but the chance doesn't support you, with us things happen in seconds. One wrong move at the wrong time can throw you out very early in the race," said Zhivko Zhekov, trainer and manager of Nurgyul Salimova.

"She has nothing to lose in this final - she is happy, motivated. She always gives her best. We hope she wins, but if she loses - that's the sport, not everyone can be a winner, only someone is at the top", Zhekov added.

In the final, she will face Russian Aleksandra Goryachkina, who competes under a neutral flag. With the victory, Salimova also secured participation in the contenders' tournament in 2024, which will broadcast one of the two participants in the next match for the women's world title.

