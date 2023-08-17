"Vazrazhdane" denied any Connection with the Bulgarians suspected of Spying for Russia

The pro-Russian party "Vazrazhdane" categorically denied the claim of the British publication "Daily Telegraph" that the Bulgarians accused of espionage for the benefit of Russia are probably connected to the party. The "Daily Telegraph" also indicates that the three arrested were part of an international group for monitoring persons who are on the Kremlin's enemy list. They cite their sources in Sofia.

Here is the full position of the party:

"None of the three detained Bulgarians is a member of 'Vazrazhdane' and did not participate in the organization of the election process as a representative of 'Vazrazhdane'. However, they are Bulgarians who are innocent until proven guilty. The big question regarding this case is - why did no one except 'Vazrazhdane' raise the question of the fact that the civil rights of Bulgarians in another country were violated? Why hasn't the Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the British ambassador yet? Are we once again witnessing a false claim by the CIA for a false 'Bulgarian connection?'", which, as Kostadinov previously suggested, will probably be attempted to be connected with "Vazrazhdane".

"It is bad that, unlike the previous 'Bulgarian connection,', when Bulgaria stood behind the unjustly accused Sergey Antonov*, now the Bulgarian government does not defend our compatriots in any way. In turn, we will ask: 'Yesterday, a significant figure of the 'Transition Period'**, close to the WCC-DB, was killed, why hasn't Kiril Petkov been detained for questioning yet? We call on the media to pay attention to the important issues and not spread unverified slanders", states the position of "Vazrazhdane".

*Sergey Ivanov Antonov is a Bulgarian citizen who was arrested and tried for complicity in the assassination attempt against Pope John Paul II in 1981 (the so-called "Bulgarian connection"). He spent over four years in custody and was eventually acquitted by the Italian court due to lack of evidence.

**The "Тransition Process" (or prehoda/прехода in Bulgarian) was the transition period of Bulgaria to democracy and market economy. It is the general name of the historical, political and economic processes for the establishment of democracy in modern Bulgaria, in the years after the November Plenum of the Central Committee of the Bulgarian Communist Party in 1989. The exact timeframe cannot be determined but the 1990s are generally considered the prominent years of the "Transition Process". This period was marked by a significant rise of criminal elements, general poverty, societal depression and political instability. Many public figures, including politicians, were (or still are) connected to criminal figures in the 1990s, including Alexei Petrov.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg