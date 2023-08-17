Bulgaria: Two Ukrainians helped the Woman who was with Alexei Petrov when he was Shot

A Ukrainian man and woman helped the shot companion of Alexei Petrov in Vitosha. The two Ukrainians were walking a little further and heard a noise in the forest, bTV reported.

Yesterday at noon during an attack in the forest near the "Dragalevtsi" neighborhood in Sofia, Aleksei Petrov was shot and killed. His companion, a mountain guide and trainer, was also shot, but is alive. She is currently admitted to the capital hospital "Pirogov". She used to walk with Alexei Petrov on this route every Wednesday.

In the ambulance, before she lost consciousness, the woman said she saw a masked man wearing camouflage clothing. According to her, he is about 1.80 cm tall.

Three versions of the murder of Alexei Petrov are being worked on, among them is his influence in the formation of the "Denkov-Gabriel" cabinet, as well as the possibility that he might have headed the State Agency for National Security (SANS).

So far, the authorities do not exclude the version that close people from his circle ordered his murder.

Work is also underway on the version for business interests and redistribution of the assets of "Lev Ins", bTV writes.

